Goodbye to Iron Man, this is what Robert Downey Jr. looks like for his new movie | THE UNIVERSAL

Robert Downey Jr. is recognized for bringing the iconic superhero Iron Man to life since 2008 and, although it seemed that he was born for that role, his journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) came to an end in 2019. In addition to Iron Ma, Downey has played characters like Sherlock Holmes in 2009, Charles Chaplin in 1992, Hank Palmer in the movie ‘The Judge’, among others. Without a doubt, Robert has had an artistic career worth remembering.

This time, the actor surprised his fans with his new facet, as some photos recently came to light where the American looks completely different. Apparently the change of look He left netizens stunned, as all kinds of comments were unleashed after seeing his idol. Read here: They steal the Iron Man suit, valued at about 320 thousand dollars Thanks to these photos, international media confirmed that the actor would be in a new film project, it is Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’, where he shares a set with actors such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and other artists.

Although the photos surprised the public, it is not the first time that Downey appears in networks with his new style. A few days ago he shared a photo in which he appears with fairly short blue hair. Also, he looks much slimmer than before. It may interest you: Robert Downey Jr.’s father dies in New York Some netizens claim that he looks like a different person, because his style is very different from what he has shown on his social networks lately, but the actor clarified that this is due to his role in Nolan’s film.

Source link