Goodbye to Jack Sparrow: the millionaire offer that Johnny Depp is capable of rejecting if they call him for Pirates of the Caribbean

In the last days, the names of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attracted the attention of various media due to trial in which both are accused of defamation and aggression. In this context, social networks have become an important channel in which fans and critics of artists express their ideas about this legal battle and, beyond the controversy, various requests from followers of the interpreter were made public to return to acting with one of his most iconic characters, the protagonist of one of the most successful franchises in the world. However, this reappearance would be just a simple wish of the fans, since Depp made his position on the matter very clear.

In 2003 it premiered “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”the first film in the successful saga that brought Johnny Depp in the lead role. Critically acclaimed, the film earned him Best Actor accolades at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and the Empire Awards, as well as nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards and Oscars.

A) Yes, Captain Jack Sparrow became a viewer favorite, who were able to get to know him better in the other installments of the franchise. And so, during the five films that made up the saga, the character was the main protagonist of the stories.

During his trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made it clear that he will not return to Pirates of the Caribbean Capture YouTube Law & Crime

Despite this, Depp’s legal controversies they made Disney remove him from the role for the sixth installment. However, following new revelations from the trial, more than 700,000 fans rallied and signed two major petitions asking the studio to rehire the artist to continue in the popular character.

However, something that many of the followers ignore is that Johnny Depp has already made a drastic decision regarding playing Jack Sparrow again and he made it known in the trial in which he is now participating.

During an intervention in court, the actor was questioned by the legal part of his ex-wife. At that moment, Benjamin Rottenborn asked him: “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas… Nothing in this world would make you come back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, right?”

The artist answered in the affirmative and made it clear that he has no intention of returning to work on a new installment of the franchise. Apparently, not even a juicy sum of money would encourage him to resume his characteristic role.

While critical reactions to the latest films in the saga have been negative, fans hope that the return of the actor will increase the number of fans of this story.

Disney, meanwhile, is already looking for replacements for the character. In line with this, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they are working on two spin off of the franchise. The actress margot robbie could take on the lead role in an upcoming production.

Also, according to Giant Freakin Robot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be the main actor of a third project of this franchise. If so, the interpreter of “Fast and Furious” would add another family format film to his filmography, after “Jumanji” and “Jungle Cruise”, both box office hits.

Currently, All five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies can be viewed through Disney Plus. To do this, you only need a subscription to the famous platform of streaming to enjoy them.