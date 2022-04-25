Goodbye to Karol G: Anuel AA and his girlfriend Yailin present the new member of their family

Yailín The Most Viral and Anuel AA. Photo: Instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

The singer Anuel AA and his girlfriend yailin They have been showing their romance on social networks. The artist was a companion of the Colombian Carol G. This new couple has been dating for a short time and their relationship has been one of the most controversial of the year.

In addition, they are tired of Yailin being compared to the Colombian Karol G, because they say that Anuel AA has a relationship similar to the one he had with the singer: in the previous one, luxurious gifts, trips, cars, roses and stuffed animals prevailed in abundance, same as in the current one. Although it is noteworthy that Anuel AA has two tattoos dedicated to the Colombian, one with her name, “Carolina”, and the other on her back.

Yailin is apparently already married to Anuel AA. “I love you because every day I find the love of my life in the same person: you! Anuel”This is how the Dominican describes her partner through her social networks.

Now the couple has introduced their first ‘child’, a new member of the family, who has them in love. For them, it is the seal of love, another step to consolidate their relationship, since they got engaged a few weeks ago through social networks.

It is about a Pomeranian breed puppy that has both them and their followers in love. Anuel published a video in which he says “Welcome to the family”, referring to the furry little one who is now part of what is his new family for him.

According to international media such as Mag (El Comercio de Perú), the first time that Anuel AA and Yailin The Most Viral they would have seen each other face to face was in the last months of 2021, when the proposal to develop a musical collaboration sounded. Subsequently, all the focus was placed on them, the media referred to a possible romance when they were seen in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday, January 26, the Dominican published a video that portrays Anuel putting a ring on him:

“That padlock has no key, at the point of a bullet they have to open that padlock, at the point of a bullet.”

Immediately, Yailin herself was the one who included the word wedding: “Engaged already. There is a wedding, gentlemen”. This is all they have communicated. Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, is the real name of Yailin, who is currently 19 years old. If we talk about her musical repertoire, there are songs like ‘Chivirika’, a collaborative song with El Villano RD; in addition to individual themes such as ‘Depósito de leche’.

KEEP READING:

TransMilenio Banderas Station will have some changes, take note

The polls are now open for the atypical mayoral elections in Achí (Bolívar) and Susa (Cundinamarca)