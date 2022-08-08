Goodbye to little Aurora › World › Granma

News

Photo: Official Twitter account of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, sent condolences to Cecilia Nazzari, mother of Aurora, the little Uruguayan who received medical assistance at the International Center for Neurological Restoration (Ciren), in Havana .

Through his Twitter account, the president said that “we will never forget the brave Aurora or her brave mother @arabelacecilia, who always dedicated such beautiful words of recognition to Cuba.”

“From Matanzas, where we are facing a very difficult and sad moment, I send you my hug and that of my wife,” said Díaz-Canel.

Cecilia Nazzari released the sad news of her daughter’s death on Twitter: “Today at 5:14 in the morning, and in my arms, Aurora stopped breathing. My heart doesn’t beat like before, a part of her stayed with her. It was almost eight years of love, struggle and resistance. Thank you my Aurorita, thank you for fighting until the end. Your smile is still here.
Aurora Sosa had been at Ciren in June 2021, accompanied by her mother for evaluation, diagnosis and rehabilitation of the neuromuscular disease she suffered from.

