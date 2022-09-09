Goodbye to Margot Robbie, Lady Gaga will be the new Harley Quinn

Lady GagaAmerican singer and actress confirmed today that she will be in charge of giving life to the character ‘Harley Quinn’ in the movie ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, in Spanish ‘Joker, madness for two’, starring the actor joaquin phoenix and that will be released on April 10, 2014.

It was in 2019 that the Puerto Rican actor Joaquin Phoenix premiered as the ‘Joker’ and his work earned him multiple awards, including the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020, so now the news that Lady Gaga would be his co-star turned out to be liked by the fans.

Joker: Folie a Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

In the confirmation video that the singer posted on her social networks, the silhouette of both can be seen for a few seconds as they move and dance in slow motion, so until now, the appearance of this new “Harley Quinn” will remain in suspense.

With this Lady Gaga will become the second actress in history to star as the girlfriend of the ‘Joker’ in live action format, before her the role belonged to the Australian margot robbiewho is currently giving life to ‘Barbie’, along with Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie played ‘Harley Quinn’ for the movie ‘Suicide Squad’ that was released in 2016 and although the project did not get good reviews, her character was one of the most applauded aspects, which led her to have her own movie called ‘Birds of Prey’, released in 2020.

(Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn/AP/Instagram)

So far it is not known what the plot of ‘Joker: Folié a Deux’ will be, however, rumors suggest that it could be a musical film, so Lady Gaga would be the one, in addition to the fact that in 2021, Margot Robbie told “Entertainment Weekly” magazine that she wanted to take a break from “Harley Quinn” because “it’s exhausting.” She though she also mentioned that she was not aware about future projects.