Goodbye to mats and temperature taking! CDMX modifies COVID measures for closed spaces – El Financiero

The government of the Mexico City announced that from monday april 25 It will no longer be compulsory to place sanitary filters Y sanitizing mats; as well as the taking temperature when entering commercial establishments, schools, offices and cultural spaces.

During the press conference this Friday, Edward Clarkgeneral director of Digital Government, assured that these modifications correspond to the stability in the number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 in the capital of the country.

Starting this Monday, April 25 Sanitary measures for the entry of people to commercial establishments are without effectgovernment and private offices, cultural spaces and educational and/or any other facility,” the official said.

These measures are, specifically:

Placement of sanitary filters for taking temperature.

Application of disinfectant spray to people or objects at the entrance.

Use of sanitizing mat.

Nevertheless, the use of face masks in closed spaces is still mandatory in CDMXEduardo Clark pointed out. As well as the distribution of gel alcohol at the entrance of closed places and the Natural ventilation.