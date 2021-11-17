“Goodbye to Milan? I have chosen a more successful club”

Calhanoglu on farewell to Milan

“My contract was about to expire. I spent four years at Milan and I respect everyone, I kept in touch with everyone and I have a great relationship with the people who are still there. I have no problems. But I wanted a new challenge for my career. and I decided to leave with my family. I’m happy to be at Inter, a great club that won the Scudetto last year and plays in the Champions League. I’m grateful to Milan, I was good there and I don’t have problems with anyone “.

Calhanoglu on the arrival at Inter

“Everyone at Inter is very kind. I remember when the coach (Simone Inzaghi, ed) called me 3-4 times during the European Championship. He strongly wanted me to join Inter, as did the managers, who called me and they talked to me about my future in the Nerazzurri. I knew before that Inter were a strong team, also because they won many derbies against Milan, they won much more than the Rossoneri. I said to myself: ‘Come on, Inter it’s a great choice. ‘

Calhanoglu and the relationship with the new companions

“I am on excellent terms with everyone, especially Dumfries and de Vrij, as they speak Dutch, which is similar to German. I have known Inzaghi since he was coaching Lazio, with his 3-5-2. An attacking game, I have a great relationship with him from day one. I knew that the Inter fans expected something from me, since I came from Milan. If you come here you have to prove something and I succeeded. “

Calhanoglu on Inter’s goals

“I don’t want to talk too much. But we certainly want to win the Scudetto and do well in the Champions League, where we want to win again against Shakhtar. There is also the Coppa Italia, which we want to win. We want to win everything, this is also my dream . I want to raise many trophies and show them to my children saying: ‘I won this and that while playing at Inter’ “.