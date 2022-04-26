Goodbye to my earnings with Shiba! Dogecoin messes up last Monday again! Cardano jumped off a cliff with its current values… Dogecoin messes up last Monday again! DOGE DOGEUSD SHIB SHIBUSD ADA ADAUSD

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu again generated the lowest figures in a range of a month… On the other hand, Dogecoin was doing very well until today, where it stumbled and by far, falling again in its monthly and weekly figures. There is not much to explain about Cardano, since the first days of the month he has witnessed losses in large amounts and today would be the icing on the cake.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Second Lowest Amount All Month!

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 24 at 7:15 am, a value of $0.00002424. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:12 am a total value of $0.00002336.

Within the first hours, the statistics would show that the amounts would have been in an average similar to the first value of this analysis, it was only at 13:25 pm that the slide would begin, going down in small amounts. By 18:10 pm there were signs that it would begin to drop much more intensely. But it was not until 1:45 am, where everything would fall completely, the low values ​​previously would be half of what was seen at this time, although the amounts rose a little, it was not high enough or bullish enough, to be able to recover what was already lost. These final results give a (-3.56%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

The lowest amount happened around 3:00 am today, where the figures would be in the $0.00002312. On the other hand, its highest amount would be reflected at 8:30 am yesterday, with a value of $0.00002434.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Analysis of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency day – For Dogecoin today would be one of the lowest amounts of the week and even of the month.

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 7:15 am, it had a value of $0.1343. And for today, April 25, at 7:10 am it had a total value of $0.1288.

From the beginning of the analysis until 13:30 pm, the values ​​would be in an average similar to the initial amount, however, they would begin to drop in small portions until a maximum of 2 in the morning. It was arriving at these hours of the morning, where the figures fell in one fell swoop and maintained like this until the current hours, therefore, these results give a (-4.08%) of figures lost in a range of 24 hours.

The highest reference that could be reached within this day would be the one at 8:40 am with a total amount of $0.1346. On the other hand, the lowest amount occurred at 3:10 am with a total of $0.1274.



Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the Cardano cryptocurrency – Today’s amounts would be well below what was obtained last Monday 18.

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 7:30 am had a reference amount in $0.8961. And for today at 7:15 am it presents a value in $0.8725.

Unlike the other two cryptocurrencies mentioned in this article, Cardano would have maintained its similar values ​​for a shorter period, being so until 10:00 am. Passing this hour, the figures would begin to have many breaks, with ups and downs but not reaching the initial value. In the span of 2:10 am, the figures would fall abruptly, marking very bearish figures that would last until the current time. The final result would be attached with a percentage of losses in (-2.51%) in a range of 24 hours.

Your highest amount within a 24-hour radius would be at 8:35 am, with a total of $0.8976. While its lowest value occurred yesterday at 3:10 am, with a total of $0.8652.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours