Goodbye to online classes in the first course of Medicine with full normality

At a forced march, postcovid normality continues to prevail in the Spanish Faculties of Medicine and Nursing, whose students will leave behind in the 2022-2023 academic year a good part of the restrictions that they have dragged on since the start of the pandemic. Among them, that of the mask mandatory, which in this new academic year that is about to begin will continue to be voluntary despite the fact that the universities themselves call for responsible use of them. Telematic classes will also become part of the past, because if the virus allows it, the face-to-face it will be full again from next week.

The mandatory use of the mask was one of the vestiges of the covid restrictions that were still in place during the past year. However, the stabilization of infections and hospitalizations as a result of the virus led the central government to make regulations more flexible last April, when the Council of Ministers approved imposing the mask only in health spaces and on public transport.

In the event that the evolution of infections does not lead to a new wave of great dimensions, the faculties of Medicine and Nursing will also recover the full face-to-face, so that telematic classes will become a resource of extreme need. The centers, yes, have adapted their protocols to allow infected students to be able to use this type of tool so as not to stay off the hook from the course.

Places to study Medicine and Nursing in Spain

The end of restrictions in universities is also accompanied by a increase in the number of places offered to study the degree of Medicine. As reported by Medical Writing, for the 2022-2023 academic year there are 7,445 positions available, which represents an increase of 147 compared to last year.

The Community of Madrid is the autonomous community that offers the most places, with 1,564, followed by Catalonia (1,194) and Andalusia (1,039). On the opposite side are Galicia, Asturias, Extremadura, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, which only have one Faculty of Medicine and have not exceeded the barrier of 360 places.

On the other hand, the universities of Spain have offered 13,721 nursing places. Catalonia stands as the community with the most posts (2,399), followed by the Community of Madrid (2,161) and Andalusia (2,052).