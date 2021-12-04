goodbye to Plus and PS Now

We often say that Xbox Game Pass revolutionized the concept of video games, and apparently Sony prepares to counterattack for the PlayStation platforms.

The news comes with some timing after the recent criticism of the PlayStation Plus, and it is likely that Sony has accelerated the times.

There was a game, in fact, among those included in the selection of free titles that infuriated the community, and that frankly we weren’t expecting it.

A selection, that of December free games, which in general does not exactly shine: here are the titles that have been announced.

With a scoop of Jason Schreier disseminated through Bloomberg the bombshell arrives: PlayStation will have a subscription service, codenamed Spartacus e will arrive in the spring of 2022.

In addition to the willingness to go against Xbox Game Pass, Spartacus will be a very full-bodied service in terms of offer for PlayStation users.

Spartacus will allow users to pay a fixed monthly fee to access a catalog of modern and classic games. A discount that will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The service should be launched in the spring 2022, And will merge PlayStation Plus and PS Now in functionality. And while the plans aren’t clear yet (Schreier’s is an internal source), it looks like it will be one subscription on three payment levels.

The first will include all current benefits of the Plus. The according to will have a very large catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The third will allow you to access extensive demos, game streaming, and a library of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles to be accessed at any time.

A very clear change of gear for Sony, which in this way would respond not only to criticism on its current service, but would offer a worthy rival to the home Xbox subscription.

Which, in December, will offer an avalanche of new titles among which stands out, just to name one, a certain Halo Infinite.

