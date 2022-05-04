Goodbye to Rayados, the 2 who would go to Chivas at the request of Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa Argentine DT, Rayados and Chivas players.

May 03, 2022 7:10 p.m.

The current tournament scratched It may be the last for several players in the current squad who will not be renewed or would be sold due to low performance that they have had sportingly in recent months, in addition to the adaptation to the style of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Such is the case of Matías Kranevitterwho lost his place in the starting lineup with the arrival of ‘Vuce’ and who has started the games only when they appear absences like that of Celso Ortíz before Pachucaso he would leave the club at the end of the tournament.

There would also be the casualties of Jesús Gallardo, who has not been able to return to lift the level that ever He showed upon his arrival in Monterrey or in the Mexican National Team and Alfonso González, who did not renew his contract and can leave for another team for free.

They would arrive in Chivas with Bielsa

In that sense, these Mexican players would be reaching the set of Chivaswho plans a restructuring sports by the hand of Marcelo Bielsa and could make the request of the current Rayados footballers.

