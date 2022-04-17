Goodbye to Reynoso, the new DT who negotiates with Cruz Azul after falling to Chivas

The new DT that Cruz Azul is looking for instead of Reynoso

April 17, 2022 11:30 a.m.

Chivas took an important victory against Cruz Azul, who did not show improvement after being eliminated from the Concachampions. The great person in charge was Juan Reynoso.

Inside the club there is already talk about a possible replacement. As revealed by TUDN, Jaime Ordiales, sports director of Cruz Azul, would have conditioned Juan Reynoso on his stay in the team until the end of the season.

If Juan Reynoso does not win a title for this semester, he would not continue in the cement squad, after the elimination in Concachampions he still has to win the league as a condition to extend his contract with the cement team.

Who does Jaime Ordiales negotiate to be Cruz Azul’s new DT?

According to Matías Almeyda himself, Jaime Ordiales would have looked for him to be the replacement for Robert Dante Siboldi, however, the negotiations with the San José Earthquakes did not proliferate. Now the reality is different, Almeyda is about to leave the MLS squad and Cruz Azul could negotiate him with a hefty salary.

