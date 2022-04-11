Goodbye to Silicon Valley? Innovation and development change homes

In October 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, Mexico consolidated its first unicorn company. After four years of operation, the used car trading platform, Kavak, entered the very select group of startups valued at more than 1,000 million dollars. To a large extent it was due to the economic effects that covid-19 brought with it, but also because of a solid commitment to innovation in a market that was atomized and unprofessional.

From then to date, the Mexican unicorn landscape has changed considerably. Today there are eight o’clock companies with this category in Mexico; likewise, it is estimated that more than 30 currently have the potential to transform into the mythical animal in the coming months and years. Most of these companies are from sectors of high technological innovation focused on consumption; for example, fintech or digital services that make processes more flexible (electronic commerce, above all).

This is part of a worldwide trend. Technological advances are no longer the exclusive property of Silicon Valley. Little by little, new hubs and innovation clusters in all latitudes of the planet that compete to offer novel solutions to problems or gaps in the market at a regional level. With this, new opportunities appear for developing countries to explore innovation sectors that were unthinkable until years ago.

India, only throughout 2022, has specified 13 new unicorns in its technology and financial services ecosystem. In 2021, 44 startups achieved status, while 37 had consolidated in a decade. With a new set of regulations, the United Arab Emirates—already in the midst of huge growths in everything—seek convert in a hub of NFTs and cryptocurrencies in the near future.

Innovation and development: Asia wants it all

Bangalore, India, is not the only hotbed of innovation in Asia vying for a piece of the Silicon Valley pie. Various strategies are being carried out in China to position the Asian giant in the face of what is known as Fourth Industrial Revolution. In particular, they have their sights set on conquering the artificial intelligence market by 2030. To do so, they are not only pouring huge amounts of venture capital into startups, but are reshaping the country’s regulatory frameworks so that Beijing is at the forefront of this industry worldwide. So far in 2022, three companies have been consecrated as unicorns, gathering 222 of the type in the country.

Here comes the Coco for the AI? The people versus the algorithm

In Seoul, South Korea, there are more than 30,000 startups in a city that has sought to establish itself as a innovation and development space, in which the infrastructure allows the free movement of ideas and continuous support for the generation of disruptive companies. In 2021, the list of south korean unicorns it reached 18, with more than 350 companies with the potential to reach valuations in excess of $1 billion. Last year they also broke their venture capital record invested, above 4 billion dollars. Your main bets? Artificial intelligence, manufacturing of semiconductor chips, electronics and telecommunications.

These are just a few examples of how the innovation map is currently changing. Over the past few decades, various Asian countries have made considerable efforts to move hubs of innovation in the world to eat the errand for the United States. And everything seems to indicate that they are making it step by step

But Latin America does not want to be left behind…

The eight Mexican unicorns may look tiny compared to the more than 40 in India and the more than 200 in China. However, the path they have followed shows significant growth in a region that has historically served as a backyard for the United States and in which innovation is not usually among the priorities of the big companies in the country.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the current moment in Mexico is suggestive. By the end of 2021, 512 Mexican fintechs were registered. According to him Fintech Radar 2021 Finnovista, this implies a growth of 16% in relation to 2020, placing Mexico in second place in the region (after Brazil). And its growth in venture capital is close to 300% annual. Pian, pianito, the country advances towards the consolidation of hubs regional innovation and development; to the extent that it is often said that Guadalajara could be “the next silicon valley”.

What is suggestive of the current context is that there will no longer be an Silicon Valley. Rather, different clusters of technological innovation are emerging that open up interesting possibilities: in terms of market integration; also in the generation of industries that revolve around enabling technologies; as well as in the growth of a region with the attraction of specialized talent and the creation of jobs.

Latin America is also in that race for “the next Silicon Valley.” Of course, Mexico is included in that list. But if industrial history teaches anything (such as well portrays the researcher Walid Tijerina in Industrial Development in Mexico When analyzing the cases of Querétaro, Aguascalientes and Nuevo León) is that large and transversal efforts are needed—involving the Government, private initiative and civil society—to manage to articulate these centers of innovation and development.