goodbye to Tg4 and StudioAperto, a historic turning point

A historical turning point is expected a Mediaset which will shortly archive the journey of three historical editions: those di StudioAperto, Tg4 and SportMediaset. On the other hand, the Tg5 and TgCom24. The latter will cover all the news, in addition to Tg5 which, however, obviously has a much less substantial airing during the day. To give the news of the ‘earthquake’ that is investing the Biscione is Fanpage.it, which ensures that it has found news on the affair from safe sources inside Mediaset.

The decision to retire Tg4, SportMediaset and StudioAperto is a historic turning point for the entrepreneurial reality headed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. At the origin of the choice, Fanpage always explains, it would be an evaluation of the ratings in crisis of the aforementioned broadcasts. And, therefore, the desire to drastically reduce journalistic production. Otherwise said there is the goal of optimizing the resources that will remain, cutting what is instead deemed superfluous.

Because Mediaset ‘retires’ Tg4, StudioAperto and SportMediaset

On balance and with a careful eye on decreasing ratings, according to the leaders of the Biscione, it would no longer make sense to continue the historical adventures of SportMediaset, Tg4 and StudioAperto. The plan is to use the company’s resources on permanent contracts in a more concentrated and productive way. An example? Rather than sending four reporters for four different newscasts to a press conference, only two (or one) will be sent. These will cover both news for Tg5 and Tgcom24.

Of course, such a change of course will also cause spills. There is talk of 45 goodbyes over the next three years, including early retirement on a voluntary basis and failure to renew employees and journalists with fixed-term contracts. Those who remain and were previously employed for the programs that will be archived, will be diverted to the editorial offices of video news and morning, such as Morning Five.

For the Biscione it is time for changes also on the infotainment: it is rumored that Barbara d’Urso, after having seen herself ‘trash’ Sunday Live and Live – It is not the d’Urso, could see Afternoon Five unconfirmed. The renewal of his contract would also be in the balance.