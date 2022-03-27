Goodbye to the acute phase of covid in Spain

Starting this Monday, Spain will stop counting all coronavirus positives to focus only on serious cases and vulnerable environments, a new stage in which the isolation of people with mild symptoms or without them, the tests generalized and traces.

The new strategy represents a further step towards the normalization of covid, which implies “accepting a certain level of transmission” among the vaccinated, young and healthy population to focus only on more fragile people.

The expert in Infectious Diseases of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFyC), José María Molero, reviews with Efe this change approved by the health authorities, which in general terms will mean another step towards normality.

“TRY TO GO BACK TO A CERTAIN NORMALITY”

For this expert, at the present time, with high vaccination rates and a sixth wave in which, despite the figures of daily infections, the vast majority of those infected have not required health intervention, it became “very necessary” to “try to return to a certain health and social normality.”

From Monday, only serious cases and those that occur in vulnerable groups and areas, such as health centers, care centers or prisons, will be counted.

Only these groups will be tested for groups such as those over 60, immunosuppressed, pregnant, with acute respiratory infection that requires hospitalization or those who have been in the last fourteen days in a region where a variant of covid-19 circulates that causes concern.

END OF ISOLATION OF MILD AND ASYMPTOMATIC CASES

All confirmed cases with mild symptoms will no longer have to be isolated, but “extreme precautions and reduce social interactions as much as possible by constantly using the mask,” according to the new strategy.

They will especially avoid contact with vulnerable people, attend large events and “whenever possible”, telework.

“Reducing tests, follow-ups, action on contacts and quarantines is going to mean a decrease in healthcare activity, with which the rest of the health system can be dedicated to attending to non-Covid activity that we have left partially unattended during the pandemic”, assess the doctor.

However, aspects such as the fact that, together with the feeling of security due to vaccines and “the need to normalize the entire social environment, can lead to too much relaxation,” raise doubts in him.

In this sense, remember that sick leave will no longer be given following an epidemiological criterion as in these two years, but under clinical criteria, as is the case with other respiratory diseases such as the flu.

With which, the infected will go to work, often in places where prevention measures cannot be guaranteed, which will increase the risk of transmissibility.

Around 92 percent of the population over 12 years of age has the full course of the covid-19 vaccine in Spain, where 102,392 deaths and just over 11.4 million infections have been registered since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

Adaya Gonzalez