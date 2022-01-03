Goodbye to the Buitoni brand: stop to Nestlé’s concession to Newlat

Listen to the audio version of the article

Farewell to the Buitoni brand. With the start of the new year, the historic brand born in 1827 in Sansepolcro (Arezzo), thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Giulia and Giovanbattista Buitoni, it ceases to exist. After thirteen yearsin fact, the concession by the multinational has not been reconfirmed Nestlé, holder of the logo, to the Newlat Food Spa group – a company in the agri-food sector with the Dalverde, Polenghi and Giglio brands – which in 2008 acquired the historic Arezzo pasta factory, where up to now pasta and bakery products have been produced. The factory remains, but it will only be able to produce with other logos, such as Delverde; while the brand remains the property of Nestlè, which for eighteen months undertakes not to sell it.

The license just expired in fact it represented the second concession (the first was for ten years) and for some time it was in the air that the curtain was about to fall on the brand that has accompanied the history of our country. When the company owned by the entrepreneur went public in 2019 Angelo Mastrolia had in fact announced that it was ready to give up the best known brand, which until now has originated a turnover equal to approximately 16% of the total. As reported at the time by Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor, in the documentation for the listing, the group declared in black and white that it did not want to renew the contract with the Swiss giant: therefore the end of the agreements on Buitoni followed the natural deadline set. as at 31 December 2020 for non-EU countries and 31 December 2021 for EU countries.

The decision to abandon the historic brand is motivated by the desire to focus on its own lines such as Delverde, which has a higher positioning, but also by thehigh cost of royalties paid to Nestlè: approximately 1.7 million euros per year (22 million euros invested in royalties since 2008), so much so as to have induced Mastrolia, executive president of Newlat and, with his family, the controlling shareholder of the company, to confess that even in the worst scenario, with losses of 80% in the pasta and 20% in baked goods, the impact on company profitability would have been neutral.

Speaking with the press several times over the past two years, Mastrolia has demonstrated the willingness to buy the brand (hypothesis also supported by local politics, to avoid employment repercussions). A statement in line with Newlat’s more general strategy of becoming a platform for Italian food, which, however, has not found any response to date.