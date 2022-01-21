Goodbye to the free G Suite, you pay for Google Workspace

Companies that still used the free version of the G Suite they got bad news. Starting from 1 July, only the a Google Workspace. This means that to continue using the various services will be compulsory subscribe to one of the paid plans. The upgrade must be done by May 1st.

Google Workspace mandatory from July 1st

Google Workspace is the new name for the collection of apps and services, known as G Suite until October 2020 and Google Apps until September 2016. The free version is no longer offered to new users since 2012, but old users have been able to take advantage of a “gift” from the Mountain View company. From May 1 it will be mandatory to choose one of the plans Google Workspace. Otherwise, the upgrade will be done automatically.

To complete this step, you will need to add your subscription billing information by July 1. If this deadline is not met, Google will suspend the account for 60 days, after which it will come access blocked to core services, such as Gmail, Calendar and Meet. A valid payment method must be entered to restore the account.

There are four Google Workspace plans: Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, and Enterprise. The only free plans are those reserved for nonprofits and schools that meet certain requirements.

The company that does not want to subscribe can export data with Google Takeout and possibly choose a competing solution. Nothing will change for private users who can access the various services for free with a Google account.