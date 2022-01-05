Goodbye to the historic Buitoni brand? Let’s be clear

The Buitoni brand survives, but will no longer be produced in the historic Sansepolcro pasta factory, where he was born in the 19th century. In fact, Nestlé’s concession to the Newlat Food Spa group, which since 2008 had been producing dry pasta and baked goods in the Arezzo plant, ceases. But the multinational company that owns the logo is keen to underline that “Buitoni operates and will continue to operate in Italy and abroad with its historic and iconic Made in Italy products”.

Goodbye to the historic Buitoni brand? Concession not renewed

The clarification of Nestlé Italia comes after the news spread by the press “of the end of the Buitoni brand” which, as stated in the note from the Swiss giant, “today is completely groundless”. The multinational has, in fact, pledged not to sell it for at least 18 months, upon expiry of which it will make a decision on the matter.

The Newlat Food Spa which held the license did not renew the grant of the logo after 13 years. The choice would have been motivated both byhigh cost of royalties to be paid to Nestlé, around 1.7 million per year for a total of 22 million euros, both for the desire to focus on its own brands such as Delverde, considered to have a higher positioning (here to discover the 10 best pasta brands of 2021).

The license, the second concession after a first ten-year term, expired as provided for by the agreements on the natural terms of the contract, established on 31 December 2020 for non-EU countries and on 31 December 2021 for EU countries.

Already at the time of the landing on the stock market in 2019, the company owned by the entrepreneur Angelo Mastrolia had announced, in fact, that it was ready to give up the Buitoni brand, despite the fact that up to now it has generated a turnover equal to about 16% of the total. .

Goodbye to the historic Buitoni brand? Production in the historic Sansepolcro pasta factory

Newlat Food Spa is a company active in the agri-food sector with the Dalverde, Polenghi and Giglio brands, which in 2008 had taken over the Sansepolcro plant from Nestlé for the production of dry pasta, dried egg pasta and baked goods (here we talked about the Coldiretti alarm on the labeling of Italian pasta).

In the historic factory in the province of Arezzo, it was the production of dry pasta with the Buitoni logo was reconfirmed only for the German market, while the pasta factory will continue the business with the other brands, with a production capacity of 96 thousand tons of pasta and 22,400 tons of baked goods per year (here we explained the “pasta alarm”).

The Buitoni brand will continue to be used on frozen pizzas produced in the Nestlé-owned plant recently opened in Benevento and on fresh pasta, stuffed pasta, fresh sauces, gluten-free bases, liquid bases produced in other factories.

Goodbye to the historic Buitoni brand? The history of the company

History started right from Sansepolcro in 1827 of one of the best-known brands of the pasta industry in Italy, with the opening of the pasta factory by the founders Giovan Battista Buitoni and Giulia Boninsegni, a 58-year-old barber and 38-year-old embroiderer, in what was still the Grand Duchy of Tuscany.

A family business carried on for generations expanding with the production, alongside pasta, also of chocolate, until the birth of another historic Italian brand in 1907, on the initiative of Francesco Buitoni together with Luisa Spagnoli: Perugina.