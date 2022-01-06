goodbye to the iconic director of Paper Moon

Director Peter Bogdanovich died at 82

The iconic actor, director, screenwriter and film critic Peter Bogdanovich died at 82. The Oscar-nominated director, best known for The last show, But does daddy send you alone? And Paper Moon – Paper Moon died Thursday, January 6 at his home in Los Angeles. The sad news was given by the daughter to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in New York in 1939 Bogdanovich began to approach the world of work as a journalist, working as a film critic, before directing his own films. With a career spanning six decades, Peter Bogdanovich is considered one of the top directors of “New Hollywood”, the name given to the group of directors who pushed for editorial control over their projects, at a time when important decisions were usually made by studios. His debut film, Targets, it was a critical success, but it was the black and white drama of 1971, The last show, to lead him into the spotlight, getting eight Oscar nominations. Two of his other major films were the 1972 comedy starring Barbra Streisand But does daddy send you alone? And Paper Moon – Paper Moon (1973), the latter played by Ryan O’Neal and his daughter Tatum.

On the set de The last show he met actress and model Cybill Shepherd, whom he dated from 1971 to 1978. For her, Bogdanovich left his producer wife Polly Platt, with whom he had two children. The couple worked together with Daisy Miller in 1974 ea Love finally came of 1975, before separating. The director founded the The Directors Company at Paramount, along with Francis Ford Coppola and William Friedkin in 1972, but the company disbanded after the release of Daisy Miller.

Bogdanovich has directed films in every decade from the 1960s to 2010, the most recent being the 2014 romantic comedy Anything can happen on Broadway with Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston and Kathryn Hahn. In 2018, he helped finish and release Orson Welles’ long-lost film The other side of the wind, in which he also starred. As a journalist and film historian he has published numerous books and produced several documentaries. In addition to writing and directing, Bogdanovich has also played a number of roles, the most notable of which is ne The Sopranos, where he played a psychotherapist. In recent years he has appeared in The Creatress And IT – Chapter two.