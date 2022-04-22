Goodbye to the mask in Nuevo León: This will be the use of the mask in closed spaces, starting this April 24

LThe decrease in the number of infections and, above all, the high percentage of vaccinated people have resulted in The health authorities of the State of Nuevo León have decided to give the green light so that the face mask is no longer mandatory both in open and closed places because its use will soon be optional.

Is the face mask eliminated in the closed spaces of Nuevo León?

The use of the mandatory face mask will be eliminated. The Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, announced that the Health Safety Committee endorsed that the use of face masks in open and closed spaces is optional.

From when will the use of face masks no longer be mandatory?

The new measure in the state of Nuevo Len will take effect from 00:00 on April 24 and the decree to make the measure official will be published this Friday, April 22.

What percentage of the inhabitants of Nuevo León are vaccinated?

The state of Nuevo León has more than 90% of people vaccinatedin addition to the fact that infections are at their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

What other measures have been taken in Nuevo León in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Nuevo León became the first state to vaccinate minors thanks to cross-border vaccination. He was also the first to decide that going back to school would have to be compulsory And finally, the last measure is to decree the optional use of face masks in both public and private spaces.

