Goodbye to the reign of ‘The Batman’: Discover the film that has dethroned Robert Pattinson’s as the highest grossing of the year – CINEMABLEND

batmanhas lost his throne. The film about the Dark Knight starring Robert Pattinson has been the highest grossing of the year collecting more than 768 million dollars around the world. However, the good data of the film directed by Matt Reeves has had to face the great film franchise of our times: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the new queen of the box office.

The sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, has already more than 803 million dollars around the world. This is not the only record Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has, because when it hit the billboards in early May it also became the best premiere of 2022 and the second best of the pandemic second only to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness managed to raise about 450 million dollars in its first weekend. batman, meanwhile, added more than 250 million dollars. Now it’s time to wait to see if the sequel to the Marvel sorcerer exceeds the billion dollar barrier. Until now, the only film that has achieved that record during the pandemic has been Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The current reign of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it may disappear in the future. In summer, the July 8hits the movie theaters Thor: Love and Thunder, another of the most anticipated films of the year and that also aspires to add some good figures at the box office. It should also be noted that in decemberon the 16th, lands on the billboards Avatar: The Water Sensethe sequel to Avatar, the highest grossing film in the history of cinema. How will 2022 end: with the new James Cameron at the top or with a Marvel Studios title?

batman Is available in hbo max Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Coming soon to Disney+. If we pay attention to what happened with previous deliveries of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe What Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Y Eternals –black widow premiered simultaneously on the streaming platform and in theaters and Spider-Man: No Way Home is distributed by sony pictures-, the studio’s films usually reach Disney + two months after its theatrical release. Therefore, the sequel to Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange) could be available on the platform beginning of July.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows the Marvel wizard facing a new and unexpected threat as he travels across different universes. In addition to the Sorcerer Supreme wong (Benedict Wong), the protagonist will meet on his way with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (elizabeth olsen), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

