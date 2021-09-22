goodbye to the sexy and fatal icon

This was announced by the portal “Disneyland News Today”, which explained that it had removed Jessica from the luggage of the car and replaced it with some barrels of acid. Mrs. Rabbit appears inside the path with a large hammer in her hand, ready to strike one of the cruel stone martens.

It also seems that more changes are on the way for the fiery red haired femme fatale, inspired by Rita Hayworth. In fact, with the intent of emancipating and desexualizing her, she could become the co-star of every attraction that concerns her and cover the sensual sequin long-dress with a raincoat, to make her more similar to the human colleague Eddie Valiant (interpreted in the film by Bob Hoskins).

Of course, the change of course sparked an uproar on social media and many complained about the choice of wanting to redesign one of the iconic characters of “Who framed Roger Rabbit?”, A film directed in 1988 by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg.

