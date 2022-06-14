Goodbye to the Viper Room, that gallery of celebrities | They will demolish the premises that belonged to Johnny Depp

These days, The Viper Room is a shadow of its former self. In the 1960s, the infamous three miles of Sunset Boulevard was the heart of the emerging Los Angeles counterculture, a place where world-famous actors like Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda joined young hippies in anti-curfew protests. 10 p.m. In the ’80s, bands like Guns N’Roses, Van Halen and Mötley Crüese would stay well into the wee hours as the whiskey-soaked area became home to the hairmetal.

Now the counterculture is long gone, and construction machines come and go. In February, the iconic Tower Records venue, which went bankrupt in 2006, was torn down to make way for a new location for skaterwear brand Supreme. Last month it was announced that The Viper Room, the rock’n’roll den once owned by Johnny Depp, will be demolished and replaced with a 12-story glass hulk. “Just what the Strip needed,” jokes Steve Cohn, who worked with Depp as a construction consultant and was a regular at the Viper Room in the ’90s. “There’s already a lot of shit like that. It’s so sad.”

When it opened on August 14, 1993, The Viper Room was the hottest place in town. Despite its cave-like appearance and minimal capacity of 250 people, that night’s headlining lineup featured Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando and Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. In the audience was a who’s who of Hollywood, with Quentin Tarantino, Jim Jarmusch and Tim Burton side by side with stars like Dennis Hopper, Christina Applegate and Patricia Arquette. The building had been converted from a grocery store to a music venue in 1947 by mobster Mickey Cohen, a fact Depp proudly noted. “I love the idea of ​​’20s, ’30s and ’30s clubs,” he told the LA Times on that opening night. “Something like elegant long dresses, shots of gin and clever jokes?” asked one of the attendees. “No wit, I don’t want that here,” Depp replied. What he hoped to create, he said, was a club where celebrities “wouldn’t feel like they were in a shop window.”

His wish was granted, and the deliberately dark and dirty Viper Room soon became the go-to venue for music and film luminaries. Still, it wasn’t long before tragedy struck. On October 30, 1993, less than three months after opening, rising star River Phoenix arrived at the club with his brothers Leaf (now known as Joaquin) and Rain to play with the P band, which included Phoenix’s friends. Flea and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. During the Phioenix show he told a friend that he feared an overdose, having taken a combination of heroin and cocaine known as “speedball”. Moments later, the actor was convulsing outside on the pavement. In the wake of the incident, the club was closed for a week and, out of respect for Phoenix, closed on each anniversary of his death, until Depp sold his share in 2004. “For years, every Halloween the sidewalk was littered with candles.” and flowers,” recalls Cohn. “Probably now too, but back in those days you couldn’t even walk down the sidewalk it was so crowded.”

Phoenix’s death did not hurt the club’s reputation too much. He was getting too well known. At model Kate Moss’ 21st birthday party, actor Jason Donovan had to be treated after suffering his own cocaine-induced incident. At the time, Depp and INXS singer Michael Hutchence were on stage playing Van Morrison’s “Gloria.” “They were in the middle of the song, doing the chorus, when I realized I was leaving,” Donovan wrote in 2007 in his memoir. Between the Lines. “My heart was racing, my vision was blurry and I felt disoriented. I tried to steady myself but my legs gave out and I fell to the ground.” After being released from the hospital, Donovan apologized to Depp and Moss for crashing the party. “We’re glad you’re okay,” Donovan remembers Depp telling him. “Now take my advice, go to your room, get some sleep and, for God’s sake, take things easy in the future.”

Depp’s presence attracted some of the biggest bands in the world. “It wasn’t a very cool place, but it had the best sound system on the Strip, and because Johnny owned it, it attracted the best people,” recalls Cohn, who says his personal favorite moment was an unannounced jam. which involved Hutchence, Keith Richards and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Through the years, Hole, Iggy Pop, Slash, The Strokes, Johnny Cash and Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar have packed the venue’s small stage. “The best groups that ever came to Los Angeles were there,” says Cohn. “Even if the night before they had been playing at the Hollywood Bowl.”

In December 1995, Oasis were in the middle of touring for their second album. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and had just performed for thousands of fans at the nearby Universal Amphitheatre. Depp told them to do an impromptu show in the Viper Room. “Depp told his team about it, and someone told KROQ radio, which announced it yesterday afternoon,” MTV News reported at the time. “In fact, it was announced much to the surprise of the band. To tell the truth, they forgot they had promised to go, but after a couple of calls the whole thing fell into place and the band showed up at the club in time to play a set. short but devastating, at midnight”. The Gallaghers played to an audience featuring an unusual selection of Britpop fans. “At one point there were over a thousand people queuing to get into the little club,” MTV noted. “A row that included members of Offspring, Korn and Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots.”

That same year, choreographer Robin Antin put together a modern burlesque troupe called The Pussycat Dolls. They held a residency every Thursday at The Viper Room from 1995 to 2001. Over the years, the provocative dancers have performed with mainstream stars like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scarlett Johansson; they became so popular that Interscope label boss Jimmy Iovine suggested they become a pop group. Thus they would become one of the best-selling female groups of all time, with 55 million records sold. “The performances they did there when they were starting out were outrageous, amazing,” recalls Cohn. “Everything happened in that place, anything happened.”

The club’s popularity – and its celebrity charm – continued well into the 21st century. In 2004, the year Depp sold his share, actor Tobey Maguire consulted co-owner Darin Feinstein to host a high-stakes poker game in the basement. Feinstein hired former professional skier Molly Bloom to host the games and drew a roster of stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The story was even adapted into a movie, Molly’s Game, directed by Aaron Sorkin in 2017.

In theory, at least, The Viper Room will emerge from the rubble. Silver Creek Development, which bought the property four years ago, says its new building will include a revamped, modern venue alongside the inevitable hotel, restaurant and condominiums. The designs show a glazed project and promise “original Viper memorabilia.”

For many in Los Angeles, however, something important will be lost when the historic building is demolished in 2023. One of the common complaints is that the city has no sense of history, but it is impossible to cultivate one when such beloved places are torn down for make room for another nondescript building. Adrian Scott Fine of the Los Angeles Conservancy says planners often overlook the historical significance of such places. “They don’t even talk about them, they don’t think of them as historical,” he told the LAist site. “We have to change that, because we’re going to lose a lot of sites before we even begin to understand how to make them fit into a larger context.”

The new developers promise their building will offer “an unparalleled level of luxury.” Meanwhile, the libertine scenes that once made the Viper Room famous seem doomed to another time.

* Of The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.