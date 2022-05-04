Sports

Goodbye to the World Cup, it’s a real bone pain… and Martino vetoes it from the Tri

The player who caused annoyance to Martino and vetoed him from Tri
The Mexican National Team is defining the 26 quotas that will attend the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year, Gerardo Martino has had to refine the list and among them he has vetoed a player who has become a nuisance for Tata.

Ronaldinho and the only Mexican who dared to call him an idol even acclaimed him

Within this list appears the name of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, LA Galaxy striker who acknowledges having been a real pain in the neck… for Gerardo Martino. Perhaps from there the DT does not consider him for the Mexican team.

At a press conference, Javier Hernández assured that he has not been a perfect player and that on many occasions his criticism of Ado to coaches, such is the case of Tata Martino, what other differences did not summon the Mexican striker again.

Does Chicharito retire from the Mexican team?

Javier Hernández hopes to return to a World Cup date and if it does not happen in Qatar with Gerardo Martino, he would wait for the call of another coach for 2026. Although if he does not correct the differences with Femexfut, it seems complex that Chicharito can return to El Tri.

