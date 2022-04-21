Goodbye to the World Cup, the time when Martino could get on a plane is revealed

The time it would take Gerardo Martino to take a plane

April 20, 2022 5:40 p.m.

The Mexican team could be left without a coach for the Qatar World Cup after knowing the true state of health of Gerardo Martino. According to ESPN, Tata will not be able to attend friendly matches due to a problem with his right eye.

According to the Oftalvist portal, the treatment followed by Gerardo Martino has a period of 6 to 12 monthsdepending on the complexity of the retinal detachment he had in his right eye.

The real problem for Gerardo Martino He goes through the bubble that was placed on him, the one that prevents him from getting on a plane. It speaks of 3 months to be able to remove it and wait a time close to 8 weeks to see analyze the total recovery.

When could Martino get on a plane?

Stress, pressure and fatigue are elements that could complicate the health status of Gerardo Martinowho will have to wait at least 5 months to get on a planesomething that greatly complicates the development of friendly matches and even the World Cup.

