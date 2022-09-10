goodbye to the young rising star of fashion » La TV en Live

Mourning in the fashion world: Federica “Kikka” Cavenati, founder of the brand 16Arlington, with her partner Marco Capaldo, died at the age of 28.

The news was published by British Vogue, which spoke of a “short and sudden illness” as the basis of his death: “Kikka was a white luca: unmistakable energy and the most encouraging and faithful friend” , we read in the note released by the family and the brand. Capaldo announced that in February 2022 he will present an unreleased collection in her honor to remember her.

Who is Federica Cavenati?

Born in Bergamo, Cavenati moved to London to study fashion design and it was in the British capital that she met the man who would become her life partner. After her adolescence in Vienna and her studies at the Vienna International School, at the age of 18 she moved to Bournemouth and from there to London, where she enrolled at the Istituto Marangoni. It was in London that he met Capaldo, with whom he also created a fashion brand that took its name from the first workshop opened together.

Since 2019, 16 Arlington has been a regular presence at London Fashion Week, and several celebrities have worn the brand’s creations: from Amal Clooney to Kendall Jenner via Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Lena Dunham , style and creative vision of Cavenati and Capaldo have conquered trendsetters, influencers and stars, becoming synonymous with femininity, originality and personality.

“Capaldo and Cavenati’s encyclopedia of opulence taps into their shared love of fearless women and provocation,” reads the brand’s description on the site. Just Lena Dunham, who had formed a deep friendship with Cavenati, wanted to remember the stylist in this way in British Vogue: “Kikka lived to help other women recognize their own beauty. He loved fashion with a capital M: sherbet colors, luxurious textures and the dissonance of casual clothing when paired with a touch of drama. It combined the creativity of the world of a Bob Mackie-era Cher with contemporary elegance. It taught me to have fun, relax and embrace the craziness of style. No one who crossed his path will ever be the same again, and neither will fashion.”