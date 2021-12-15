goodbye to these channels from 2022

Starting from 2022, a series of channels that we are used to finding on digital terrestrial will no longer be broadcast

With the arrival of the new digital terrestrial we are seeing some changes at the channel level but the news we are about to give you is about a certain very specific type of broadcast.

The channels you saw through will disappear from free-to-air broadcasts Sky. The telecommunications giant has in fact decided to to close the offer currently available on digital terrestrial and to switch to the use of a hybrid technology that provides for an internet connection.

All customers who currently use Sky to watch the DTT they will receive a communication from the company with the indications regarding this change. Customers will also receive the new Sky Q Mini box.

Digital terrestrial, goodbye on Sky starting from April

Therefore, starting from next April, the offer that is on Sky’s digital terrestrial will close its doors. Sky is in fact starting to spread its new one compact box which works through the connection of net. To those who decide to adhere to the new contractual rules, Sky will also offer for 18 months a discount of 5 EUR compared to the subscription that now includes digital terrestrial. If you want to continue watching free-to-air channels using Sky, you will therefore have to connect the antenna cable to the box which is already equipped with technology compatible with the new DVB-T2 format.

In the official communication accompanying the news, Sky wanted to emphasize that in the event that there is one connection unstable, the Sky Q box will allow you to watch Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio through digital terrestrial in a similar way to what DAZN should do with the A TIM series.

On Sky it will then be possible to see the channels in clear of digital terrestrial but only with a direct link with the antenna. However, this is a very economical solution if you were thinking of having to buy a new TV in view of the switch off in your region.