goodbye to these offers for 2022

iliad is certainly among the operators with the best mobile offers ever, but which ones are currently active and which ones can no longer be subscribed to?

In the panorama of mobile operators, the white and red operator of French origin proved to be a real breakthrough in our country as well. The offers of iliad con many giga at very low prices they forced all the other operators to review their package offers.

Periodically, iliad renews some offers and sends certain packages to the attic, simplifying what is its own range of proposals to customers. So let’s see the offers that can no longer be activated and those that you can still choose.

What are the offers deactivated by iliad?

We all know the famous iliad by now Giga 120, the offer that at the moment gives to those who choose it the greatest amount of gigabytes of traffic among all the offers of the other operators. The price is 9.99 euros per month, therefore perfectly in line with what Tim and Vodafone, for example, offer.

Read also: How to see the Sanremo Festival from abroad

Another very popular offer is iliad Giga 80 which costs € 7.99 per month instead. If you are looking for a few giga then there is Giga 40 at 6.99 euros per month and even the so-called offer a Voice which does not include gigs of traffic other than a minimum amount of 40 megs. But there are a whole series of packages and offers that have retired and are now no longer available for subscription.

Read also: Digital terrestrial, how to get a free Smart Card

Among the offers that have been promoted by iliad for a limited period are the so-called Flash offers with the very famous Flash 150 at 9.99 euros per month which, however, has not been subscribed for at least a couple of weeks. The so-called is also no longer subscribable Giga 50 which has been replaced by Giga 80 with which it shared the monthly cost of 7.99 euros per month. Another offer that was liked a lot but which is no longer subscribable is another Flash offer: the Flash 100 5G for € 9.99 per month.