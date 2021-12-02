Goodbye to Titanfall: removed from all stores but not the end of the franchise

During the day today, Respawn Entertainment officially bid farewell to Titanfall. The title, which debuted in 2014 for Xbox One and PC (via Origin) will in fact be removed from sales in a few hours. A bitter farewell, which probably hides a game no longer purchased and the will of the development team, now an integral part of Electronic Arts and also author of the excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to devote himself to other projects and set aside the first chapter of the franchise.

As reported on Twitter, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts will remove from sale Titanfall starting today, while on other services such as Xbox Game Pass the game will continue to be downloadable from March 1, 2022. Refunds coming soon? Absolutely not. Players will only be prevented from purchasing the title on the various stores, but the servers will remain open. “We will continue to support the fanbase that still plays the title today, leaving the servers open,” reads the official release from the development team. This decision is obviously valid on all consoles and all stores where the game is present.

This decision is only about the first episode of Titanfall. The second chapter of the saga, however, will continue to exist and will not be removed from any type of digital store. “The franchise remains in our DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2, in Apex Legends and obviously also in the future ”, continues the press release launched on social media by the development team led by Vince Zampella.

What does this all mean? That’s probably the first Titanfall it can no longer guarantee ideal sales for the publisher and development team. Despite this, however, the franchise will continue. Perhaps it is still early to talk about a possible third iteration, but the words of Respawn Entertainment leave no room for interpretations: the franchise is still alive and well and (sooner or later) we will certainly hear more about it.