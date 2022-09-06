News

Goodbye to “what we are”: why generation Z does not want to define themselves in their relationships

  • Casey Noenick
  • BBC Worklife

Gone are the days when watching a movie or sharing a smoothie was all it took to solidify a couple as definitely together. Instead, modern teen dating is now a delicate and sometimes complicated succession of baby steps.

Different studies show that the attitudes of generation Z (born between the mid-90s and mid-2000s) towards dating and sex have changed in relation to previous generations. Now they adopt a especially pragmatic approach in love and sex and, consequently, they do not prioritize establishing romantic relationships with a higher level of commitment in the same way that their predecessors did.

However, that does not imply that they have no interest in romance and intimacy; rather, they are finding new ways to satisfy those wants and needs in a way that better fits their lives. This change has given rise to the idea of ​​”situationship” (something like “being in a situation”), a term that describes a gray area between friendship and a somewhat more formal relationship.

This “situation” gives its name to a complicated stage of dating that, according to experts, has skyrocketed in popularity among generation Z. “Right now, solve and cover the needs they have for sex, intimacy, company or whatever, but this doesn’t mean there’s going to be a long-term future,” says Elizabeth Armstrong, a sociology professor at the University of Michigan, whose research focuses specifically on sexuality and sexuality. relationships halfway between the casual and the formal.

