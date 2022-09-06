Goodbye to “what we are”: why generation Z does not want to define themselves in their relationships

Casey Noenick

image source, Getty Images Caption, The “murky” zone between a casual and committed relationship is the new norm among post-millennials.

Gone are the days when watching a movie or sharing a smoothie was all it took to solidify a couple as definitely together. Instead, modern teen dating is now a delicate and sometimes complicated succession of baby steps.

Different studies show that the attitudes of generation Z (born between the mid-90s and mid-2000s) towards dating and sex have changed in relation to previous generations. Now they adopt a especially pragmatic approach in love and sex and, consequently, they do not prioritize establishing romantic relationships with a higher level of commitment in the same way that their predecessors did.

However, that does not imply that they have no interest in romance and intimacy; rather, they are finding new ways to satisfy those wants and needs in a way that better fits their lives. This change has given rise to the idea of ​​”situationship” (something like “being in a situation”), a term that describes a gray area between friendship and a somewhat more formal relationship.

This “situation” gives its name to a complicated stage of dating that, according to experts, has skyrocketed in popularity among generation Z. “Right now, solve and cover the needs they have for sex, intimacy, company or whatever, but this doesn’t mean there’s going to be a long-term future,” says Elizabeth Armstrong, a sociology professor at the University of Michigan, whose research focuses specifically on sexuality and sexuality. relationships halfway between the casual and the formal.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The term “situationship” has hit an all-time high in Google search traffic this year, after starting to gain traction in late 2020.

More and more people are embracing this gray area of “situationship“. The term has reached an all-time high in Google search traffic this year, after starting to gain traction in late 2020. There is worldwide interest in these “situations,” regardless of ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, it adds. Armstrong.

Both the appearance of the term and the extent of its use, especially among young people, reveal a lot about how post-millennials are reframing what love and sex mean in a different way than it was seen in previous generations.

No need to “go somewhere”

A “situationship” is an informal arrangement between two people that has components of emotional and physical connection, but that operates outside of the conventional idea of ​​being in an exclusive and committed relationship.

In some cases, they are limited by time and the idea that an informal arrangement is best for the moment in which it occurs. This could be the case, for example, of two final year university students who consider that the relationship does not progress to something more committed considering that their work horizon could take them to different cities.

Armstrong comments that “situationship” is popular because defies the “escalator of relationships”: the idea that intimate partners should have a linear structure in order to reach the milestones of conventional relationships, such as cohabitation, commitment and marriage.

The concept of “situationship” runs counter to “this notion that being with someone who isn’t going anywhere is ‘wasting your time,'” she says, a sentiment she says Gen Z is increasingly embracing. People with this type of arrangement they voluntarily choose to be in the gray area of ​​an indefinite relationship. According to Armstrong, they believe that “the situationship, for whatever reason, works right now. And for now, I’m not going to worry about having something ‘going somewhere.'”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The pandemic has completely changed the way many people meet new partners and date.

Some research agrees with this.

In interviews with 150 college students during the 2020-2021 academic year, Lisa Wade, an associate professor of sociology at Tulane University, found that Gen Z is more reluctant to define a relationship, or even admit that you want the relationship to progress. She says her research has shown that “having our cards cut is not something exclusive to young people today,” but Gen Z is especially reluctant to share their feelings with others.

On social media, many postmillennials share stories about their “situationship.” On TikTok, for example, videos tagged #situationship have been viewed more than 839 million times.

References also abound in pop culture: the term appears on popular dating shows like Love Island UK and in songs, such as “Situationship” by Swedish singer Shoh Aalegra.

image source, Courtesy of Amanda Huhman Caption, Amanda Huhman, 26, finds herself in a situation that she says best suits her life right now.

“My friends and I joke that we all live the same life,” says Amanda Huhman, 26, whenever she and her friends compare their experiences. She believes that this type of arrangement is very common. “I think it’s becoming very popular within dating culture, at least for the ggeneration Z and the younger people of the mille generationnnial.”

Huhman has spent more than a year in what she describes as a “situationship.” She recounted her experience on TikTok and had close to 8 million views, tens of thousands of comments, many of them with people commenting on her own experiences.

As a health care consultant, Huhman works remotely, travels frequently and lives in multiple cities for a few months at a time. So, being in a “situationship” means having more freedom and autonomy. “Our dating culture today is very chaotic and confusing,” Huhman believes. “(Post-millennials) just live this… this busy lifestyle and I think we’ve tailored the quotes to match that.”

Prioritize personal journey

As Gen Z enters the dating world, finding love has a host of modern challenges. For examplethe pandemic has completely changed the way many people meet new partners and date. And a large-scale move toward online dating takes its toll.

In addition, many young people are not putting the same emphasis and intent on dating that they have in the past; faced with the climate crisis, an unstable economy with rising inflation, and political and social turmoil, young they become more involved in advocating for and seeking personal, professional, and financial stability in the first place.

“Young they would say that relationships distract them from their educational and career goals and that it is best not to get too attached, because you could sacrifice your own trajectory in someone else’s life,” says Wade.

As a result, situationships may be the best option for these postmillennials looking to explore their romantic and sexual identities without letting other commitments take a backseat.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Many choose to prioritize their stability, finances, and career paths over relationships.

The phenomenon “diversifies people’s sense of choice,” says Armstrong. And it is becoming more and more normal to opt for this gray area instead of avoiding it.

But of course this “shady” arrangement by definition it does not come without precariousness and even risk.

In theory, situationships can function as a container for “radical honesty,” says Wade, when two people are open about what they really want and agree to the terms of a transparent situation. But in practice, it can be difficult for two people’s priorities to align and things they can end badly when neither party is on the same page about what they want.

Most commonly, he says this happens when one person is ready to move on to a more committed relationship but fear of change may prevent both people from talking about it.

Regardless, in today’s dating world, the growing interest in “situationship” indicates a change in the way young people can rethink love and sex in the future: Re-embracing what they feel is a satisfying middle ground that many people from previous generations avoided.

As for Huhman, she is happy with this middle ground. “Its my choice, It is a decision that I have made and I am happyz. It’s working for me,” she says. “As long as people feel comfortable and it’s okay with them, then you don’t have to worry about what the expectations are.”

