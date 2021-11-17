Goodbye to WhatsApp chats: with the new version they could disappear forever

According to some leaks, Whatsapp chats could undergo a significant change. In fact, it seems that the team that manages the application intends to delete them to replace them. But in what way?

Whatsapp, as we have always known, it tends to continuously undergo substantial changes both as regards the functionality that the chat in itself for itself. We are no longer surprised by anything now, especially when it comes to adding new emoticons. There is nothing special about it exalt with joy after all.

But here, perhaps, we will have to change our minds big: Whatsapp will, in all probability, revolutionized. That is, and speaking specifically, it seems that they intend to change the system from the chat of the app to replace it with a completely different one.

L’innovation which we will talk about shortly we believe it can be one good news for those who detest i Whatsapp groups, especially those with many people inside. Sometimes they become unmanageable, so it is normal that may not please everyone like setting.

The new addition

But this is precisely the point of speech: it is possible that they will come removed on Whatsapp to make room for a different type of option. We are aware of this information thanks to WaBetaInfo, and that always updates us on the possible changes application.

In the next few days, therefore, a update aimed at changing different functionality in order to improve theapplication further. The main one will affect the groups, and it seems that, perhaps, they will be eliminated to be transformed in a sort of community.

It will be more like a social network probably, with the possibility of inserting gods subgroups and of manage, therefore, in a more organized way chat itself. Users will be able to create a real one community in short words. The only thing that will remain the same, surely, will be there functionality that we use to bring in users in groups via a invitation link.

And as we have already said above it is a update which will see the light later, so there is no way to know the day where it will come released. We will have to wait for more information before knowing.

