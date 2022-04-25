Goodbye Tony Stark: Robert Downey Jr surprises with his appearance for Christopher Nolan’s new film | TV and Show

The well-known Ironman performer, Robert Downey Jr. surprised in social networks when he posted his new image. It is a couple of photos announcing her collaboration in the framework of Earth Day, with ‘For Days’, a waste-free clothing brand.

His new appearance gave more to talk about than the good cause and fans of the Marvel franchise were quick to mention that the actor “doesn’t look like Tony Stark anymore.” In the photo you can see thinner, without a beard and with some gray hair that, for his followers, apparently were a lot to process.

Nevertheless, the loss of muscle mass and his marked facial expressions are nothing more than a transformation for his role in the new Christopher Nolan movie: Oppenheimer. And it is that the public was getting used to seeing him as the beloved character of ‘Avengers’, where he played Tony Stark since 2008, 14 years ago.

What is the new role of Robert Downey Jr?

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s new historical bet. It is about the American physicist who created the atomic bombs, Robert Oppenheimer. In this movie, Downey Jr will play Lewis Straussformer Secretary of Commerce in the United States and forerunner of nuclear energy policies in the country.

This new production will relate part of the life of Robert Oppenheimer and to date, it has a fairly expensive cast. In the lead role, Cillyan Murphy and some of the most anticipated co-stars are Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Florence Pugh.

Although Nolan’s great productions such as ‘Interstellar’ or ‘Inception’ are already known, expert moviegoers estimate that this could be his best film, with a release date of 2023.