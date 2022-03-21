Goodbye TV Azteca: After 12 years, Aracely Arámbula would return to Televisa with this novel

Mexico City.- It seems that after 12 years away from Televisathe famous and much loved actress, Aracely Arambulaplan to tell goodbye to TV Azteca and thus return to the San Ángel company, to presumably star in a successful soap opera which is among the five most viewed.

As it is known, Arámbula began his career within Televisa in 1994 with the soap opera Prisoner of Loveforming part of it for 16 years, being Wild Heart in 2010 his last novel, after which he went to Telemundo and gained great success with the lady and in 2021 in Ajusco with MasterChef.

Now according to chacaleoAracely wants to return to star in the new version of The stepmotherwhich in 2005 starred Victoria Ruffobut it would not be easy for him to be, because it is said that Angélica Rivera could also be behind said role and would already have an advantage over her beautiful colleague.

Aracely Arámbula could play the main role, without being confirmed yet, it is also known that Angélica Rivera is fighting tooth and nail for such a character, as it would mark her definitive return to soap operas, “said the YouTube channel.

The new version would be in charge of Carmen Armendariz, so there would still be about four months left to have auditions. a cast and start the recordings, however, it is said that the favorite for the role, so far is the former first lady of Mexico, although they say that her marriage with Enrique Pena Nieto It gave him too much of a bad name.

They assure that the favorite is the actress, Angélica Rivera, who has made several attempts to return to soap operas, but has been prevented from complying, between Arámbula and Rivera the most suitable would be the former first lady of Mexico, but the problem for her is that his image is still very deteriorated by his marriage to Peña Nieto and his scandal with the ‘White House,'” they assured.

Finally, the YouTube channel stated that ‘Seagull‘ holds a preference with Emilio Azcarragabecause she has allegedly been very loyal to him, bringing up the alleged ‘proticatalago’ that they have constantly denied.

By fulfilling all the whims of the former president, the television station feels indebted to Rivera and because of her they continue to prefer him over the other actresses, since ‘La Gaviota’ more than offers Emilio Azcárraga, who is loyal to him. Every time she mentions her return, the nets come to her, that’s why she has not been hired, but that could change at any time and The Stepmother would be the perfect role to bring him back, “she concluded.

It is worth mentioning that said information is simple speculation, since so far none of those involved have spoken to deny or confirm what was said.

