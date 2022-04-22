Goodbye TV Azteca: After ‘coming out of the closet’ and Televisa’s veto, controversial actress arrives in ‘Hoy’ in mourning

Mexico City.- A controversial actress and model, who was vetoed from Televisa for having gone to Aztec TVconfirmed that it is integrated into the program Today and gave one painful news in the exclusive interview he gave to the morning paper.

It is also the singer Lisa Vegawho made several telenovelas in the San Ángel company as Against all odds, duel of passions, Zacatillo, a place in your heart and the last one was My darling in 2012.

Then he joined the ranks of the Ajusco company to participate in the reality show If possiblewhich cost him a veto. Yes, the Cuban herself declared in 2016 that Televisa executives had vetoed her for joining this project.

In recent years, Vega has given much to talk about due to his dramatic physical transformation product of the surgeries. Internet users and journalists consider that the actress has already gone overboard with her ‘arrangements’ because she is becoming more and more unrecognizable.

A few weeks ago, Lis also drew a lot of attention because came out of the closet with the reporter Gabriel Cuevaswho assures that the dancer confessed that she would begin to have romantic dates with women because she is so disappointed in men.

He told me that after all the love situation that he lived with his ex, it turns out that Liz has the curiosity to experiment and is not closed to anything to be with a woman. She said ‘the same and yes, I would like to experience it and see what it is about …’ “, uncovered the reporter.

After all this controversy and devoting himself exclusively to music, yesterday, Thursday, April 21, Vega presumed that he is returning to the Televisa screen, but not with a soap opera. It turns out that she was the first celebrity confirmed for the second season of The Stars Dance Today.

In an exclusive interview with the morning Todaythe attractive Cuban confessed her excitement to dance again, however, she clarified that she has mixed feelings because this discipline reminds her a lot of her deceased father Lazaro Vegawho still cares mourning.

I come from the cradle of a father who for me is the best dancer in the world, I really want to dance”, commented Lis with a lump in throat.

Then, the interpreter of 44 years He confessed that the departure of his father is something that he has not yet managed to overcome, although almost 6 years have passed:

My parents in my life mean everything and not having him in my life right now has been a difficult process, you always stay with the presence and do not accept that he is not alive, “he said drowned in tears.

However, Vega stressed that she will leave everything on stage and that her successful career as a dancer will speak for itself: “I come to do what I love.”

