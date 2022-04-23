Goodbye union? They filter what Segovia told Larcamón in Puebla vs. Necaxa

Juan Pablo Segovia / Nicolas Larcamon

April 22, 2022 9:27 p.m.

The larcamonismo goes through another difficult chapter, its recent defeat against Jaime Lozano’s Necaxa leaves a Puebla injured that seemed to stand out after its long-suffering victory against León. Larcamón’s team is in danger of not qualifying directly for the quarterfinals, an objective that DT himself put as a priority.

What is troubling about this loss is the way in which the growing discomfort and disagreements within the campus are seen. This was evidenced in the fight between Juan Pablo Segovia and Larcamón himself, where the assistant Arce had to intervene to calm the waters. It seems that a journalist leaks what really happened.

What did Juan Segovia say?

The journalist from Puebla Antonio Zamora recounted the fact that Juan Pablo Segovia and Nicolás Larcamón had an exchange of words. The journalist himself says that the conflict did not escalate because the assistants calmed down the sweet potato defender so that he could take his place on the bench and watch the rest of the match.

It is not known for sure what Segovia said to Larcamón, but users who presume to be witnesses to the discussion commented that they were surprised by the behavior of the defender of La Franja, since it is a very unusual attitude for him. Some speculate that there are already problems in the locker room, which is bad news for a team that is nowhere near making it to the knockout rounds.

