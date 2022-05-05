Goodbye United States: Chicharito Hernández surprises Mexico with his return to Europe

Chicharito Hernández receives pleasant news from Europe and surprises Mexico



May 05, 2022 3:51 p.m.

Chicharito Hernández is experiencing an exceptional state of form and he shows it on every day of the MLS. The Mexican is at the top of scoring and has given outstanding performances to his team, the LA Galaxy.

Recently, Chicharito made headlines because he spoke at a press conference and stressed that the end of his career is near, and that he will leave football when his body does not perform the same.

“Yes I see myself (retired) in the medium term, it would be the most consistent thing I could say. In the long term, I imagine about 10 or 15 years, I think the body would no longer give me. Who knows? I’m 33, yes it gives me my body, it is responding to me in the way it has to respond, because I am also a very demanding person with myself”.

“So if I’m not feeling or if my body isn’t responding to me the way I think it may be, it would be a good time for another partner to take my place. I really don’t know, but I do see myself in the medium term, although who takes away, you never know, at the end of this season I’ll retire or maybe we’ll continue interviewing for 10, 20 years, you never know “he added.

Through social networks, Manchester United wanted to pay tribute to the figure of the Aztec striker and posted an exciting message on Twitter. The English team announced that “Today we celebrate Cinco de Mayo with all the goals of “Chicharito” in the club”.

Hernández played for United from 2011 to 2014 and scored 59 goals in 157 games. He is also the top Latin American scorer for the red team.