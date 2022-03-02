Goodbye ‘VLA’: After lesbian romance and losing 13 kilos, host returns to Televisa and joins ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A controversial driver arrives at the today program after being in come the joy and confess to having had a one night stand with a womanending their relationship exclusiveness with Aztec TV.

Is about Liliana Arriagawho gives life to the famous character of ‘the shots‘, who in 2020 signed exclusive contract with Ajusco, however, this would have come to an end since last year.

As you may remember, after achieving fame since 1995 in comedy programs on Televisa such as funhouse, rush hour and To Law and Derbez‘La Chupitos’ was allegedly vetoed in 2019 after 24 years on the San Ángel television station.

After this, after signing as exclusive talent in the competition with the deceased Alberto Ciuranathe comedian appeared in come the joy and even told how she was fired from the Las Estrellas channel, in addition to pointing out that ‘The Tiger’ Azcarraga He tried to ruin his career.

However, everything changed and the veto was lifted from last year since the funny comedian joined the second season of the reality show The Stars Dance Today at today program.

Although things were going well for him, he chose to resign along with his partner, ‘The Indian’ Brayan, to give his place to another of the dance couples. The famous comedian a few weeks ago revealed in the program At Night with Yordi Rosado that, although she is married, she once had linked with a woman.

Yes… a little kiss and that’s it, but I said: ‘no ma… she’s my comadre’, no it’s not true”, she said about her lesbian ‘romance’.

Now that he has left TV Azteca behind, since his contract is believed to have ended, he joins the cast of today program to put his funny touch among the drivers, betraying come the joy.

The Mexican boasts a great physical change after lose 13 kilos and despite criticism for her controversial character, she is one of the most beloved comedians in Mexico, so she will surely return to the Las Estrellas morning show.

Source: Unicable YouTube channel, Venga la Alegría and Instagram @programahoy and @_lachupitos