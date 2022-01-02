Goodbye Whatsapp! The world’s number one messaging app will stop working on these smartphones

New Year New Life. Whatsapp shuts down for many smartphones in 2022. Forever. Many, many, cell phones from many major brands, including Apple and Samsung to name just the most striking examples, will no longer have access to system updates, not even minimal ones.

A nice problem, therefore, which can also be solved only and exclusively by changing Melafonino, or smartphone. Not a minor problem since we are talking about the number one messaging app in the world, downloaded by almost two billion users.

All those devices that use the Android 4.04 operating system, first of all, will no longer be able to use the US centralized instant messaging computer application created in 2009, five years later in the extended family of Mark Zuckerberg, from 2022. But also those who travel with iOS 9, or earlier versions.

Three iPhones lose Whatsapp. The one who loses the most is LG

Three iPhone interested: the Melafonini 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus, those belonging to the ninth generation of Melafoninos developed by Apple, presented in September (in Italy in October) seven years ago. Even the iPhone Se, the one with the A13 Bionic chip enclosed in a beloved design, which replaced the iPhone 8, whose body it resumes but updates the processor, will no longer support Whatsapp.

READ ALSO >>> 3 months of Spotify Premium for free with PayPal, how to take advantage of it now

Chapter Samsung. These are the smartphones that will say goodbye to California’s number one messaging in the world: the Galaxy Trend Lite, the Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini and Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

READ ALSO >>> Apple turns the page, here are all the devices abandoned in the last year

The smartphones of LG, 17 will no longer be able to update Whatsapp: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q.

As with Apple’s iPhone, too Huawei loses Whatsapp on three phones, regardless of the restrictions imposed by the United States on the Chinese brand, which in this case have nothing to do with it. It’s just a question of “retirement” for Whatsapp on Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2.

Sony loses Whatsapp on Xperia M, ZTE bids farewell to the Californian application on the Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo. These are the other smartphones on which Whatsapp will no longer work: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.