Goodbye white! Dakota Johnson proves that the French manicure is now worn in brown

Surely you agree that if there is a classic manicure style that never goes out of style, it is the French. It is simple, elegant, clean and makes you see beautiful hands, so much so that it is even used in different versions, such as inverse, with gradients and with different colors. But Dakota Johnson recently chose a shade we hadn’t seen before and you’re going to want to ask for it on your next visit to the salon.

Dakota Johnson French Manicure in Brown

The image of the gucci muse It went viral thanks to the fact that a lucky fan found the actress in a restaurant in Los Angeles and at the time of publishing the selfie, it was revealed her manicure that immediately fell in love with the entire internet.

But in addition to the mani, we must talk about her whole look. We can see the protagonist of “50 Shades Of Grey” in a gray turtleneck sweater, a perfect intense red lipstick, long and open bangs with a simple bun and a rose quartz tassel bracelet.

Now let’s talk about her nails, in the image we can see Dakota Johnson with her hands intertwined in front, showing off a French manicure with tips in a chocolate brown.

Why Wear a Brown French Manicure Like Dakota Johnson

1. Like all French manis, they have the great advantage that you don’t have to worry about nail growth. By only having the tip colored and keeping the base in a natural color, the days go by and it still looks perfect.

2. Having the tip in chocolate color does not detract from the elegance of your manicure, on the contrary, it adds a cool and different touch.

3. Brown is considered a neutral tone, so it will go well with any look you wear.

4. The French manicure style will always make your nails have an optical effect of being longer, and therefore stylizes your entire hand.