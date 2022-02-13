“Goodbye WWE? A relief, but Triple H fought for Rusev and Lana”

AEW athlete Miro, who in WWE was known as Rusev, was interviewed on the Kurt Angle podcast to talk about his early days in the world of wrestling, his wife Lana and more, and the Bulgarian on the one hand has explained how leaving Stamford’s company was a pleasure, on the other hand how he felt sorry for someone who had always fought to be able to guarantee the best for both him and his wife: Triple H.

Rusev started from the very beginning, that is, from the very beginning at NXT. He also explained how the idea of ​​having him appear with Lana, and especially who was the author of it, came about: “The American Drean Dusty Rhodes. Dusty Rhodes was extremely brilliant. A very intelligent person. I remember that CJ, my wife, Lana, he’d just gotten a deal in May, or something. We got to meet them, and then it wasn’t even two weeks ago. Dusty found out he could speak perfect English and perfect Russian. And they knew they had me. I have an idea they were already looking at me, because I had this dark match with Dolph Ziggler, and Triple H was there. He got to see and asked who I was. “

That was the day the Rusev epic in WWE began: “From then on I think we just rode the wave, because then CJ came. We started doing promos together. When you’re in development. , you just want to do funny things because everyone laughs. You get an instant laugh. Then one day we were asked to try something serious, and we did. We tried something serious. We were inspired by Rocky IV, Drago and Ludmilla . We had a great time and Triple H loved it. “

Triple H’s help to Rusev and the relief of his farewell to WWE

The real problems arose when Vince McMahon had to be involved, and Miro wanted to explain how much Triple H was decisive in that phase: “There was to decide whether Lana would debut (in SmackDown with Rusev, ed), because that was also another problem we had with Vince. Vince always loves his big monsters to step into the ring alone, and he thinks women take away the hatred of them. But I have to say thank you to Triple H, he fought for us to do this. He believed in me and Lana as a unit, as a package. Luckily, we debuted on SmackDown. We started doing promos with CJ, who I thought was absolutely the best choice. I don’t think Rusev alone would have worked, without it. Lana was there. It was much better. “

Hence the rise, Rusev’s never complete explosion and release. “I was really happy. Seriously, I was upset for just 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was happening and we were just trying to fight for some kind of right, you know, because it’s not fair to go on air every week in TV in all these circumstances without anyone caring. I just didn’t think it was right. “