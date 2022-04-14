Goodbye Xavineta! This is how the semifinals of the Europa League are defined after the elimination of FC Barcelona

2022-04-14

With a brace from their young French striker Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Bergamo and qualified for the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

After 1-1 in the first leg in Leipzig, everything was pending for the second leg, but Atalanta showed that they are far from their best form and were clearly surpassed by a Lepzig team that scored a goal in each half, both by Nkunku’s midfielder, in the 18th and 87th minutes, converting a penalty kick made by the ‘Dea’ Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, on the player himself trained in Paris SG.

Tremendous mistake by Eric García on the mark: This was the penalty that gave Eintracht Frankfurt an advantage over Barcelona