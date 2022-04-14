Goodbye Xavineta! This is how the semifinals of the Europa League are defined after the elimination of FC Barcelona
2022-04-14
With a brace from their young French striker Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Bergamo and qualified for the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.
After 1-1 in the first leg in Leipzig, everything was pending for the second leg, but Atalanta showed that they are far from their best form and were clearly surpassed by a Lepzig team that scored a goal in each half, both by Nkunku’s midfielder, in the 18th and 87th minutes, converting a penalty kick made by the ‘Dea’ Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, on the player himself trained in Paris SG.
Tremendous mistake by Eric García on the mark: This was the penalty that gave Eintracht Frankfurt an advantage over Barcelona
Barcelona could not beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home and was humiliated 2-3. La Xavineta received the worst blow of the season. The goals were made by Filip Kostic and Rafael Santos Borré.
Irrefutable: The new mega-contract that Real Madrid will offer to Mbappé to close his signing
The Germans will face West Ham who left Lyon on the road after defeating them away from home 0-3. The goals were made by Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.
THE SEMIFINALS
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham
Leipzig vs Rangers/Braga (extra time)