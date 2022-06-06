Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Ray Liotta played mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s classic film, along with Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro.

Ray Liotta, the actor who starred in the classic mafia movies Goodfellas in 1990, he died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the island’s General Directorate of Cinema reported this Thursday.

“They confirm my death, they told me that he was accompanied by his partner and she asks that they please respect her pain”A spokeswoman for the country’s highest film authority told AFP. The actor died in the colonial zone of Santo Domingo, where he was filming the movie Dangerous Watersadded the source.

His publicist confirmed the death in conversation with AFP and added that Ray Liotta died in his sleep, without suspicious circumstances.

With the news, demonstrations of affection flooded social networks. Many of his screenmates expressed regret.

“I am devastated after hearing this terrible news about my Ray”tweeted actress Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta’s partner in Goodfellas. “I always get asked what was the best thing about shooting that movie. I always answer the same: Ray Liotta”added the actress who gave life to the psychologist Jennifer Melfi in the series The Sopranos.

“May he rest in peace, Ray Liotta”wrote Alessandro Nivola, an actor with whom he shared the screen in the mob saints (2021), a film that narrates the beginnings of Tony Soprano. “I feel lucky to have been alongside this legend in one of his last roles”said the actor lamenting the death. “Too soon”he added.

Actresses Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed their condolences. “His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A kind man”Curtis tweeted.

Ray Liotta, a legend in mobster movies

Liotta starred Field of Dreams (field of dreams) in 1989 along with Kevin Costner, but it was his portrayal of mobster Henry Hill under the direction of Martin Scorsese in Goodfellas (‘Good boys’ in Latin America), which launched him to stardom.

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Sharing scenes with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta made a name for himself on the big screen thanks to this film classic based on the non-fiction book. Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family (1985), written by Nicholas Pileggi, who collaborated on the screenplay for Goodfellas And wrote Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas (1995), also adapted to the cinema by Scorsese.

Along with Pesci, an Oscar winner for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Tommy DeVito, Liotta starred in one of the most iconic scenes in gangster movies:

The cultural impact of Goodfellas marked the career of Liotta, who was strongly associated with gangster movies. Thanks to that fame, in fact, he was the narrator of the documentary series The Making of the Mob (AMC, 2015), who talks about the history of organized crime in the 20th century in the United States, and lent his voice to the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Ray Liotta’s career, however, stood out beyond mobster movies, with more than 100 titles in film and television. Among his recognitions, Liotta won an Emmy Award in 2005 for a participation in the series ER: Emergency Room.

He recently starred with Jennifer Lopez in the series Shades of Blue and had just finished filming Cocaine Beara film directed by Elizabeth Banks that should be released next year.

Ray Liotta was born in Newark, on the east coast of the United States, in December 1954. According to the publication Varietywas abandoned in an orphanage at birth and adopted at 6 months of age.

He started acting at the University of Miami, participating in musicals. She made her film debut in 1983. Her first big role came soon after, in 1986, with something wild, along with Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels. The production earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor.

Liotta, who was engaged to Jacy Nittolo, left behind a daughter from a previous relationship, fellow actress Karsen Liotta.

Cover photo: AFP