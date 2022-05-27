GoodFellas, Ray Liotta and the story of an essential gangster film

“For twenty years, not a day goes by that I don’t hear someone mention to Good Fellas. Unless I stay home all night. It defines who I am, in a sense, ”he said at the beginning of an interview in 2010 the same Ray Liotta, about his role in the legendary 1990 film in which he played the leading role, that of the mobster Henry Hill, who, by the way, was not a fictional character, but a flesh and blood mobster.

GoodFellas (or as it was known in Spanish, Good boys) It’s the story of the rise and fall of Hill and his colleagues Jimmy Conway (Robert de Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) who moves the film. The viewer follows them throughout a lifetime, something like a One hundred years of solitude Italian-American mobsters. As a chosen one, Hill was always clear about his destiny to be a gangster.

The movie was based on the book wiseguy, by Nicholas Pileggi, where he narrates the life of Hill. The volume reached Martin Scorsese who, enthusiastically, began to brainstorm the idea of ​​bringing it to the big screen. “I read a book review; he was basically saying, ‘This is how it should be.’ So I bought the book in galleys and began to really enjoy it because of the flowing style, the way Henry Hill spoke, and the wonderful arrogance of it. And I said, oh, it would be a fascinating movie if I made it what is literally as close to the truth as a fictional movie, a dramatization, could ever get. There’s no point in trying to cover up [obtener| gran simpatía por los personajes de forma farsante”, comentó el mismo Scorsese en entrevista con Film Comment, de 1990.

Curiosamente, la idea de Scorsese era que el filme fuese similar a un falso documental: “No es broma. Como un documental escenificado , el espíritu de un documental. Como si tuvieras una cámara de 16 mm con estos tipos durante 20, 25 años; lo que recogerías. No puedo decir que sea como cualquier otra película, pero en mi opinión [Tiene] the freedom of a documentary, where you can mention the names of 25 people at one point and 23 of them the audience will never have heard of before and will never hear from him again, but it doesn’t matter.”

Somehow, GoodFellas It was a therapeutic experience for its director, the filmmaker had just made the controversy The last temptation of Christ (1988) and nothing better than seeing familiar faces again to redirect his career. Thus, Scorsese returned to call Robert De Niro, whom he had directed for the last time in the king of comedy, from 1982 (a film to which jokerby Todd Phillips, owes him a lot), and decided to recruit some good Italian-American actors: Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino.

For the starring role of Henry Hill, Scorsese never had many doubts. “I don’t remember there being a lot of options as to who could play Henry Hill. There weren’t many actors who could pull it off. He had to do terrible things, and yet somehow you had to care about him. But Ray wasn’t a big star,” recalled Barbara de Fina, the executive producer, in a GQ Magazine report. In any case, and with the idea of ​​Warner Bros. to look for stellar names, the name of Tom Cruise was considered, but Scorsese’s decision was firm.

“I had seen Ray in something wild , the Jonathan Demme film; I really liked it. And then I met him,” Scorsese recalled to GQ Magazine. He was walking through the lobby of the hotel on the Lido that hosts the Venice Film Festival, and he was there with The last temptation of Christ. I had many bodyguards around me. Ray came up to me in the lobby and the bodyguards moved towards him, and he had an interesting way of reacting, that he stood his ground, but made them understand that he wasn’t a threat. I liked his behavior at that time, and I saw, Oh, he understands that kind of situation. That’s something you shouldn’t have to explain to him.”

The choice surprised even Liotta himself: “I was new. He had only done three movies at the time. All I heard was that the studio wanted someone else: ‘What about this?’, ‘What about Eddie Murphy?‘” the actor recalled to GQ.

An alternative that was considered for the role of Karen, the Jewish wife of Henry, was that of Madonna herself. In fact, Barbara De Fina commented that there were negotiations with the star of Like a virgin: “I remember we went to see her in the play Speed-the-Plough . Marty greeted her afterwards. There was definitely someone somewhere wanting to choose her. You can imagine? Tom Cruise and Madonna? But Marty can get a performance from just about anyone.” In the end, the role fell to the actress Lorraine Bracobecause? a detail in his life story caught the attention of the always obsessive Martin Scorsese.

“One of the things that worked for me with Marty (Scorsese) was that I grew up in a Jewish neighborhood. To be able to relate to Karen Hill when she was a child. Like, I get it: she lives in a Jewish home dominated by her mother; for me, everything was rebellion. Marty wanted to see what Ray and I looked like together,” Bracco recalled in GQ. For Scorsese, the experiential was important.

Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill.

The first work meetings were in Scorsese’s apartment on West 57th Street, New York. Bracco remembers the impression that Liotta had on him: “I thought Ray was really handsome and very sexy.. We all had a drink and talked about the script and the book and blah blah blah and that was it.”

For the film, Pileggi himself worked on writing the script, and even managed to find extras. “We would spread the word: ‘Anyone who wants to be in the movie, come on.’ They must have hired like a half dozen guys, maybe more, outside the club.”

at the casting, until the last minute they sought to include John Malkovich, but the actor withdrew the offer: “It came at a bad time in my life, when I didn’t feel well and didn’t want to think about working. It’s hard to explain why you end up in Eragon and not in GoodFellas . But De Niro is fantastic,” he told GQ.

After the confirmation of the cast, what follows is known. GoodFellas it was filmed and later released in 1990 with good results at the box office. In the United States, it grossed $46.8 million, well above its budget costs of $25 million. The film was nominated for six Oscars, but only won one for the role of Joe Pesci in the category of best supporting actor.

“Ray Liotta fit perfectly into the intimidating cast of GoodFellas -he says Worship Rodrigo González, film critic at La Tercera-. He was a newcomer to Hollywood and there were none other than Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci: he had no problem empathizing with them from an acting point of view to form a first-rate gangster trio. He was a great sparring partner for Pesci in the famous scene of ‘You think I’m Funny’ and we must not forget that in this choral film he was the real protagonist: Good boys begins and ends with him, with his voice and his face, towards the end even talking to the camera, breaking the fourth wall. In that sense, he was the connecting cable that Martin Scorsese established between the mob and the public.”

“Because of those things of luck, of typecasting or perhaps by their own decision, he never managed to totally escape the stereotype of the gangster, the villain or the psychopath Gonzalez added. In recent years she had managed to resurface and had managed to be in very good movies. One of his last memorable performances is as Adam Driver’s merciless lawyer in Story of a Marriage, with Scarlett Johansson.

Hill passed away in 2012, in Los Angeles, and Ray Liotta had words to remember him on TMZ: “Although I played Henry Hill in the film GoodFellas, I only saw him a couple of times for a short time and I can’t say I’ve met him, but I know he lived a complicated life. I send my condolences to his family and may his remains rest in peace, “he added about the man who, without a doubt, had a movie life”.