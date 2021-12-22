Business

Goodyear presents ElectricDrive GT, its first tire specifically designed for electric cars

Zach Shipman
The electric cars they can count on unique characteristics compared to cars with internal combustion engines, some positive, others less so. As is well known they are in fact very quiet, but at the same time heavy and with autonomy conditioned by the battery and the charging network. It follows that the tires they must in turn have certain characteristics.

They must offer low rolling resistance, be quiet (as the noise is not covered by engine vibrations) and also be durable due to the weight of the car. Several manufacturers therefore have launched into dedicated projects, and to these now also the American is added Goodyear.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the launch of the new ElectricDrive GT, Goodyear’s first replacement tire in North America, developed with electric cars as a benchmark.

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT

The ElectricDrive GT equipped with the SoundComfort Technology by Goodyear, a system developed to make the tire as quiet as possible. We then find a drawing of the asymmetrical tread, for ideal traction in all seasons, on wet and dry, a feature also amplified by a specialized compound.

Products that anticipate consumer mobility needs are at the center of Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles have a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance“said David Reese, Vice President of Product Development. The ElectricDrive product portfolio will be expanded in the course of 2022, but in the meantime the new tire will be available in size 255 / 45R19 104W XL.

