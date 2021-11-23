Google, a meme on the DWAC search page

The search engine Google – owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – instead of the logo it shows a meme on the Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC) linked to the former US President Donald Trump.

What happened

On DWAC’s search page, the search engine shows a meme featuring the former President of the United States and the billionaire investor Bill Ackman, president and CEO of SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd (NYSE: PSTH), in a place on the page that usually shows the logo of the company concerned.

The meme appears when a user searches for the price of the Digital World Acquisition Corp stock or when they look for the DWAC stock symbol.

A screenshot of the meme on the Google.com search engine

The meme shows Trump placing his hand on Ackman’s shoulder, with the text included which reads, “Here’s how to pump a SPAC, son.”

Photo courtesy of u / TontineSoleSurvivor via Reddit

At the time of publication, the image was the first result for the DWAC title on Google’s image search and appears to come from a story by wccftech, which in turn credits the user Reddit u / TontineSoleSurvivor for creating the meme.

Because it is important

Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is one of the biggest and best known names among SPACs.

In October Trump announced a new social media platform, along with a subscription video on demand service called ‘TMTG +’.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), under which these new platforms will operate, went public following the merger with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Shortly thereafter, Digital World Acquisition shares spiked, with the stock surging over 300% in a single day in October.

The vehicle company’s stock has achieved “meme” status, but has also attracted a fair share of skeptics, who have questioned the $ 875 million valuation achieved by the company.

This week the Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to evaluate the TMTG-Digital World Acquisition agreement after gathering some news related to possible violations of the financial instruments law, as reported by CNBC.

“The reports on DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to be a textbook example of an SPAC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information,” the senator said.

Price movement

Shares in Digital World Acquisition fell nearly 12.4% to $ 44.85 on Monday and fell a further 1.45% in the after-hours session.

On the same day, Alphabet’s Class A shares fell 1.76% to $ 2,926.04; the company’s Class C shares posted -1.92% to $ 2,941.57.

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr