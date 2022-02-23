Google adds new anti-piracy measures to its search mechanics — Kudasai

About 25 years ago, Google started its business as a simple and straightforward search engine. The company quickly gained a dominant market share and branched out into other businesses such as online advertising and video streaming. Today, Google is a major player in all of these markets. This brings him an annual revenue of hundreds of billions of dollars, an amount that continues to grow at a rapid rate. At the same time, however, complaints from copyright holders have also increased.

To address these complaints, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has put in place a wide variety of complementary anti-piracy measures. Recently, the United States Copyright Office received a summary of these technologies, which revealed some things that netizens did not know. The presentation is part of the Copyright Office’s investigation into technological measures to protect copyright, which could be used as input for a new and improved version of the DMCA. According to Google, no new legislation is necessary. The company says it is already taking extensive voluntary steps to curb piracy and promote a healthy Internet.

This arsenal of anti-piracy measures includes lowering pirate sites in search results. Google started doing this ten years ago. Basically, it means that if Google receives a high number of removal requests for a certain domain name, the other results for the same site are also downgraded (it is more difficult to find them in searches, or completely impossible). This system has been optimized over the years. For example, Google can now detect if a site changes to a new domain name so that downgrade signals carry over.

One DMCA takedown feature that’s new to netizens is that rights holders can now indicate whether reported content hasn’t been published or is still showing. In that case, Google can take even stricter measures. «We have added a “still in theaters/preview” tag for DMCA notices involving this category of content to improve the search descent signal» writes the report.

Another search-related measure that is new to Internet users has to do with Google’s advertising business. When a company receives a takedown notice for an infringing URL on its search engine, the response doesn’t stop there. If the reported site has any Google ads, they will be automatically disabled altogether. At the same time, searches where the reported URL appeared will also be stripped of ads.

«When a URL is removed from the Search listing following a DMCA notification, any Google ads that appear on that page are automatically disabled. Ads linking to removed pages will also not serve on Search» writes the report. It’s interesting to see how a takedown notice targeted at search results automatically affects another Google product. It certainly broadens the punishment, but it also results in more collateral damage for misidentified URLs.

Source: Torrent Freak