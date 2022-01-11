Google against Apple and iMessage: ‘Bullying Android users to sell more iPhones’

Over the past few days Hiroshi Lockheimer threw a jab against Apple, accusing the rival company of pursuing a voluntary strategy to cut Android users out of the Cupertino-based company’s proprietary iMessage messaging service.

In fact, the service implements exclusive features on Apple devices, such as Memoji, and makes messages shared by Android devices and other devices via SMS appear in green, while those sent by iOS are presented in blue. Features designed to push iPhone sales, especially among the youngest and most sensitive to marketing.

Google harshly against Apple, which denies iMessage to other platforms

The marketing choices behind iMessage were described in a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, to which the Google account of Twitter responded first, then one of the top management of the company, Hiroshi Lockheimer: “iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying”, had declared the official Android Twitter account. “Messaging should bring us together, and the solution is there”.

Lockheimer has then increased the dose: “Apple’s restrictions on iMessage are part of a documented strategy. Using group pressure and ‘bullying’ as a new method to sell inconsistent products for a company that has humanity and equity as core parts of the business. its marketing. There are already standards to solve this problem “.

Recently, with the case between Apple and Epic, internal emails were disclosed between Apple executives who demonstrated how the idea of ​​making iMessage on Android could harm the company, rather than bring concrete benefits. Federighi’s words are famous: “iMessage on Android could simply serve to remove an obstacle to families using iPhones who want to give their children Android smartphones.”

Not even the intervention of Google to be defined altruistic, since the Big G would have tangible benefits in getting full iMessage support on Android. With the new jab Google is trying to push Apple to implement the support of the RCS standard on iMessage, a technology that should replace SMS and which has already been considered by the main American operators. In addition, Google has been trying for years to enter the messaging sector profitably, but it has never achieved the same success as Apple: just think that since iMessage was launched in 2011, Google has had more than 10 communication apps in its ranks. , many of which have since been decommissioned due to lack of use.

Following the first messages Lockheimer returned to the discussion in the past few hours with a less clear-cut position, but still effective: “We are not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We are asking for support for the RCS messaging standard on iMessage, such as it already does with SMS and MMS. By not integrating RCS, Apple is holding back the industry and the user experience is not only for those who use Android, but also for their customers “.

