GOOGLE, ALEXA, SIRI. Which is the BEST VOICE ASSISTANT between ECHO, NEST and HOME POD – Andrea Galeazzi

When Apple finally decided to bring HomePod mini to Italy in November, I immediately analyzed it, doing a complete review, but given that the trio is now complete, what is missing? A nice comparison! So let’s find out all the differences between the three voice assistants most common in Italy: Siri and HomePod mini, Google Assistant on Nest mini e Amazon Alexa aboard Echo Dot!

There are so many Echo: big, small, with a screen, without a screen, TV style to hang on the wall and with a rotating display! For this comparison, however, to fight on equal terms, I chose the 4th generation Echo Dot, the most similar to HomePod mini, the only one sold in Italy by Apple, and to Nest mini, which Google sells together as a smaller alternative. Among these three devices HommePod seems to me the best built, with materials of really high quality but on the other hand it does not have the physical key to turn off the microphone, which the other two have. With the Apple device this operation will be done via the app.

MUSICAL PLAYBACK

Since I chose the smaller models for the comparison, none of the three is comparable to what you could have with a dedicated audio system designed for music, but due to the size they have they still defend themselves very well, especially if you buy them. more than one

For audio quality general, bass and maximum level of volume wins HomePod mini, and also with detachment. To the second place I put theEcho Dot fourth generation and al third Google Nest Mini.

It should be noted, however, that to listen to music directly from HomePod you must have theApple Music subscription while Spotify will have to be used via AirPlay. For Apple Music, however, there is a discounted subscription designed to be used only by HomePod and speaking of music, Siri is the one that when asked for random music offers the most sophisticated playlists compared to Google and Alexa that go more on the commercial.

HOME AUTOMATION CONTROL

Here Alexa wins, there is little to do, its compatibility with devices dedicated to home automation is now really wide and exceeds that of the other two. It follows Google and, again for compatibility, Siri comes in third place.

However, it must be said that the home automation system managed by Apple HomeKit it is the safest one. In fact, Apple requires more guarantees and certifications from manufacturers to integrate their devices into the system and also for this reason there is a list of compatible devices that is lower than the other two. It is also the only system that continues to work even in the absence of the internet.

INTELLIGENCE

In this respect it is the Nest to win by posting, thanks to the huge database of Google who is behind him manages to help us and answer many more questions than the other two.

Alexa and Siri are second tied, both are more “rigid” and you can talk less freely with them, you need more targeted and precise questions.

ECOSYSTEM and ASSISTANCE

There is no real winner on this point, all three are simply different. Apple as usual integrates every device in the ecosystem very well but is less open to doing things with third-party apps. Google and Alexa on the other hand are more open and above all Alexa with the Skill can learn a lot.

CONCLUSIONS and PRICES

We come to prices: the cheapest is the Nest Mini Google, which price list costs 59 euros, Amazon instead asks 59 euros for theEcho Dot without LED clock or 69 euros for the one with watch and Apple 99 euros for HomePod mini. It must be said that on Echo and Nest very often there are promos and the price goes down.

Which one to choose? As always, depends. It depends on which features are most important to you and which features you will use the most. If we talk about music and build quality wins HomePod, if we talk about Echo home automation and if instead we think of searches and various assistance I say Nest!