Google and passwords: a game will teach you how to use them safely! try it

Passwords are essential to protect users’ sensitive data and documents. However, these are very often chosen in an inappropriate way or even they are thought too hastily, not allowing to really protect the data and being easily “ hacked ” by malicious people. And the data do nothing but confirm this thing since it even the number of passwords stolen in recent years is 4 billion.

Because of this Google invented ” Space Shelter “, a mini game on the web that you can find at this address and that seeks to sensitize users not only to the importance of passwords as the only access to important data but also to a conscious use of the most complex passwords that must be designed to protect themselves as much as possible from those who actually want to “ steal ” information capable of then compromise the life of unsuspecting users.

Space Shelter: Google’s password game

Space Shelter is simple but it gets to the point: creating passwords that can truly protect user data. The game was made by the Mountain View company together with Gamindo, an Italian company specializing in the development of “advergames”, that is, games designed not only to entertain users but also to sponsor a certain product or educate those who play certain important topics.

How does Space Shelter work? Basically the purpose is to answer questions during the mission to protect a spaceship that is actually nothing more than the container of our documents or our sensitive data in real life. In this case, Google Shelter will display questions to users allowing them to understand how well they are really prepared on security and then it will also pass on to put into practice the information that will be given to be able to create passwords in the future that are much more solid than the current ones that, remember, are discovered. not only in a short time but also too easily.

There are then multiple choice questions about security topics, there are mini games that allow you to understand how important it is to use the 2-factor verification and again the possibility to really play with the spaceship to understand what the fraudulent emails are phishing that can be encountered in everyday life. The game is short but has interesting interactivity and allows you to discover basic but fundamental things to avoid nasty surprises with weak passwords.

In short, if you want to have fun but also want to learn something about the fundamentals of security regarding passwords or something else of course Google Shelter allows you to do that.