Google announces numerous new features aimed at almost all Android users

With the holiday season now just around the corner Google has decided to release a series of new for android, in order to make it even easier to use your smartphone in numerous situations. In this way it will be easier to keep the memories of the next holidays, modify them with an eye to safety and personalization.

Family Bell

In these chaotic days, with thousands of appointments and deadlines to meet, what’s better than that Family Bell, configurable on Android smartphones as well as on smart speakers and smart displays. In this way it will be possible to get notifications and reminders for the most important moments of each day, without forgetting any deadline or commitment.

Of course, there is no shortage of suggestions for the whole family, to spend time together or to discover new ways of spending your free time. Family Bell can be managed easily and immediately from supported devices.

New widgets

Widgets have always been one of the most popular Android functions, since they allow you to view content and information on the Home without having to open the relevant application. Today Google introduces three new widgets, for as many applications, which will certainly be appreciated in these weeks.

Let’s start with the new widget for Google Play Books, which allows you to quickly access your library or to follow the progress in listening to an audiobook. It continues with a YouTube Music widget that offers playback controls and a list of recently listened songs.

It closes with a new widget for Google Photos, coming next week, which will allow you to always have close photos of your family, including any pets. Just select the frame and the widget will take care of the rest.

New memories in Google Photos

Anyone who appreciates the Memories feature of Google Photos will love the new proposals that will show the most important events, such as Christmas holidays, New Years, Halloween, birthdays or graduation parties.

Everyone will be able to personalize the contents, removing unpleasant memories or correcting the wrong photos, for a more engaging and tailor-made experience.

Android Auto improves

Starting today it will be possible to use Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 for open and close compatible BMW cars, transforming your smartphone into a real digital key. Not only open the doors but also start the car, so you can say goodbye to the keys forgotten in the house.

It is also possible Automatically start Android Auto by connecting your smartphone to a compatible car and automatically receive information and directions without distraction from driving. Soon you will be able to use voice commands to search for your favorite music more quickly, or use Google Assistant to reply to messages received.

Better privacy management

How many times does it happen to download applications or games that we end up forgetting on our smartphone, after having granted it permissions that we have forgotten about? Google is always attentive to these aspects related to privacy and introduces the automatic reset of runtime permissions for unused applications.

You can re-grant permissions if necessary, by opening the application or through the smartphone settings. The new feature will be released over the next few weeks on all devices running Android 6.0 or later.

New combinations for your emojis

News also for emoji lovers who use Gboard, who will now be able to create new emojis by combining existing ones. Thanks to Emoji Kitchen, which allows you to combine emojis into new stickers, it will be easier to always have the right image for every occasion, especially in view of the many holidays that await us.

Thousands of new features can now be created with the beta version of Gboard and which will arrive in the stable version starting in the next few weeks. Are you ready to spend the end of the year holidays in the company of all these Android news?